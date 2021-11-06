Luke Arsenault continued his torrid scoring pace with four touchdowns, as the Amesbury football team ran out to an early lead and cruised to a 50-14 win over East Boston in the first round of the Division 7 state tournament Friday night.
That's now seven touchdowns for the junior over the past two weeks, as the No. 2 Indians (7-1) advance to host No. 7 Mashpee Friday at 7 p.m. from Landry Field.
"Our guys played incredibly hard tonight," said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. "They committed to the game plan, particularly defensively, and we made a big play on special teams with a punt block by Luke early on as well."
Amesbury got the scoring started when junior Nick Marden plowed his way in for a 3-yard score midway through the first. And after forcing East Boston (7-2) to a 3-and-out, the aforementioned Arsenault came up with a huge punt block to set up his team with great field position. A few plays later, he jogged in himself from four yards out for his first TD of the game.
Marden converted the 2-pointer on that score, and after another East Boston punt he flashed his solid hands by hauling in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Shea Cucinotta that made it 22-0 after the first quarter.
"Our guys have been incredibly coachable throughout the year," said McQueen. "They play with great passion and they care deeply about each other, and that shows on Friday nights with their efforts."
The Indians weren't content with the first-quarter lead.
Cucinotta started the second with an interception around midfield, setting up Arsenault's second touchdown run minutes later. East Boston would finally get on the board to make it 30-6, but the Indians immediately responded with a drive that ended in another Arsenault 4-yard score that made it 38-6 at halftime.
Arsenault would add his fourth touchdown midway through the third, then with a running clock in the fourth sophomore Michael Sanchez broke his lone carry for a 66-yard touchdown. Incredibly, Sanchez's two career carries are now a 91-yard TD and a 66-yard TD.
Amesbury also played the game without star junior running back Henry O'Neill, who was sidelined with a hairline fracture in his leg. But the hope is that everyone will be ready to go for Friday night.
Mashpee (7-2) beat Blue Hills in their first-round matchup, 41-13.
"We haven't gotten a chance to look at them yet," said McQueen. "But we'll take a look at our film from tonight, correct what needs to be corrected and put a plan together for next week."
Amesbury 50, East Boston 14
East Boston (7-2): 0 6 0 8 — 14
Amesbury (7-1): 22 16 6 6 — 50
First Quarter
A — Nick Marden 3 run (rush failed), 5:43
A — Luke Arsenault 4 run (Marden run), 3:57
A — Marden 40 pass from Shea Cucinotta (Arsenault run), :42
Second Quarter
A — Arsenault 4 run (Arsenault run), 7:39
A — Arsenault 4 run (Cucinotta run), 1:19
Third Quarter
A — Arsenault 6 run (run failed), 5:47
Fourth Quarter
A — Michael Sanchez 66 run (run failed), 1:00
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (35-338) Luke Arsenault 13-107, Nick Marden 12-105, Shea Cucinotta 7-53, Michael Sanchez 1-66, Drew Scialdone 2-7
PASSING: A — Cucinotta 1-1-1, 40
RECEIVING: A — Marden 1-40
