Often described as the mecca of golf — certainly in the United States — there are millions across the country who dream of visiting Augusta National, the home of the Masters Championship, just once in their lifetime. Being one of the more private courses in the entire world, however, there are few who get to make that dream a reality.
But Newburyport’s Jack Oreal is one step away from earning that chance.
On September, 17, the 14-year-old rising golf star will travel down to TPC Boston for the Drive, Chip & Putt Regional Finals. He’ll be competing against 11 other golfers in his 14-15 age group, who themselves each qualified from five other Sub-Regional events across New England.
The prize for the winner?
A trip to the Drive, Chip & Putt National Championship at Augusta National during the week of the 2023 Masters.
“It’s really exciting that I have this opportunity to go to Augusta,” said Oreal, who is a rising eighth-grader at St. John’s Prep. “I think this is my fifth year doing Drive, Chip & Putt and I’ve never made it this far. I also just turned 14 (in July), so I’m one of the younger players in my 14-15 division.
“But I’ve practiced a lot, and it was definitely a goal of mine to make it this far.”
In total, there are several thousand participants who sign up for Drive, Chip & Putt each year. Through 342 Local Qualifiers, 60 Sub-Regional Events and 10 Regional Finals across the country, that number gets dwindled down to just 10 in each age group who make it to Augusta National. and each year, the Finals are nationally broadcast live from the Masters.
So doing some quick math, Oreal is currently down to the top 120 golfers in his division.
“It’s crazy that I have this chance,” said Oreal, a proud southpaw. “I’m usually pretty calm when I’m competing. I just tell myself to take a deep breath and try not to dwell on a bad shot.”
Oreal earned the opportunity to compete at the Regional Final at TPC Boston by winning a Sub-Regional last weekend. Playing at his home course of Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill, which gave him a nice edge, he beat out 11 other talented junior golfers with 126 total points. Before that, he placed inside the top-3 at a Local Qualifier at Pease Golf Course in Portsmouth at the end of June.
And quickly, for those unaware, Drive, Chip & Putt is exactly how it sounds.
Competitors get three drives, three chips and three putts. The longer and straighter you hit your drive, the more points you get, and likewise with the closer you get to the hole on your chips and putts. The “skills competition,” as it’s often referred to as, is open to anyone across the country ages 7-15.
“The first thing they have you do is the driving,” said Oreal, who can poke it out there 260 yards on a normal drive, but often dials it back a little during competition to find the fairway. “It’s pretty narrow and you have to hit the fairway, or else you don’t get any points. Then you get three chips and there’s a bullseye around the hole. The closer you get, the more points you get. Then putting you get a 5-foot, a 15-foot and a 30-foot putt.
“They make it all pretty difficult. The chips are normally downhill with a lot of break and so are the putts, and they can make the fairway pretty small on drives, too.”
But a rising star golfer in his own right, Oreal has handled the pressure.
Last year, he missed out on making the Sub-Regional by just one point, and this year he earned the final spot at Renaissance in a playoff thanks to his putting. Playing this year’s Sub-Regional on his home course, however, was a huge comfort. He cranked his first drive out of bounds, but regroupped to bomb his next two and take third in the event. Then he moved on to the chipping and drained his first attempt to take a lot of the pressure off.
“Once I chipped my first one in, I knew I had a pretty good chance,” said Oreal. “Second place overall was within five points of me, so it was pretty close. But the top-2 made it to the Regional Final at TPC Boston, so I knew I was alright.”
A former student of Brian Diamond at the renowned Atkinson Country Club junior program, Oreal has since moved to Renaissance where he takes lessons with club pro Geoff Walker. He’s played on the New England Junior PGA Tour for the past five years, and in 2021 he competed in 15 events, won four of them and finished fifth in his age group out of 120 members. and if he’s not on the golf course, Oreal could probably be found playing baseball. Over the past few months, he’s played around 75 games spanning from Shoemaker AAU, St. John’s Prep Middle School, Newburyport Babe Ruth and with the Newburyport Lou Thompkins Summer All-Star team.
“I’ve had a lot of baseball this summer, but I’ve been up at Renaissance usually four or five days a week,” said Oreal, whose father, Kevin, was a fine golfer himself who grew up in Methuen but played Division 2 down at Eckerd College in Florida.
“I like them both equally. Hopefully I’ll get to play them both through high school.”
But high school is the furthest thing on Oreal’s mind right now.
A chance to play at one of golf’s finest treasures is on the line, and Oreal is focused on punching his ticket to the Masters.
