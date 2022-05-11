As Dylan Angelopolus was walking off the Georgetown football field on Thanksgiving Day 2019, he remembers looking around at all of his senior teammates. They were mostly taking photos with their parents at the midfield logo, trying to get one last memory on the gridiron to celebrate their last high school game.
Angelopolus was just a sophomore at the time, and a particular thought came into his mind.
“My sophomore year for football, the seniors all left and I was like, ‘Man, I still have two years left of this!’” started Angelopolus. “I was excited for what was to come.
“But that ended up being my last football game.”
One global pandemic later, and his junior football season was wiped out as the Royals elected not to play in the Fall 2 season. Well, at least he still had basketball and lacrosse — the latter of which he plays at Triton with the co-op team.
But flash forward to the spring of 2021, now his junior year, and there Angelopolus was playing lacrosse in Triton’s Division 3 North opener against Pentucket.
Things were looking good, the Vikings had a comfortable lead, but disaster was right around the corner.
“We were up by like six or something, just passing the ball around late in the third quarter,” started Angelopolus. “Then I remember I went to push off my leg to drive, and just felt it pop.
“I completely tore my ACL.”
For the rest of Triton’s postseason run — which ended up going to the Division 3 North Finals — Angelopolus was forced to be a spectator. What more, since he tore it mid-June, that meant his senior football season, and probably his senior basketball season, were over before they started.
It was a devastating blow.
“It was so hard, especially with not being able to play football and not being able to help the basketball team in the playoffs,” said Angelopolus. “I could have maybe make it back for the last game of the basketball season, but it would have been a stretch.”
But speaking to his upstanding character, even though Angelopolus wasn’t playing, he was always there. He was named a captain for the football team this fall even though he was in street clothes every Friday night, and he also received the team’s Unsung Hero award for his dedication to the program both on and off the field.
And this spring, Angelopolus has made his return.
He is a tri-captain for the Triton lacrosse team this spring, and a jack of all trades on the field. A lifelong midfielder, Angelopolus voluntered to switch to defense this spring after a few of the Vikings’ starters on the back end suffered injuries early on. Even still, after Thursday’s win over Amesbury he now has 9 goals and 5 assists on the year.
“He’s such a great kid,” said Triton coach Mike Rice. “We’ve had so many injuries already I had to move him to long pole and he’s a middie. We just needed someone with some ability as a lacrosse player. But like I said, overall he’s a really great kid. When he was hurt, he went to every practice and every game, which is easier said than done when you’re not playing.
“He’s just a great asset to any team he’s on.”
There were some nerves early on this spring, but those quickly evaporated when he got back on the field.
“The leg feels awesome,” said Angelopolus. “I’m not really in any pain. It was just more of like a mind game at first with the nervousness of doing it again. But once I got past that first game and was running around, I felt a lot better.”
Angelopolus will be attending Bridgewater State next fall, where he hopes to play lacrosse.
“The whole injury definitely taught me to not take things for granted,” said Angelopolus. “It was difficult to go through, but I’m definitely happy with where things are now.”
