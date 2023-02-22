Anthony Ostrander is four wins away this winter from becoming an Academic All-American sophomore wrestler at Roger Williams University.
Which, if you know him, sounds just about right.
The former Triton great had a six-year high school varsity career, during which he won two Division 3 state championships, three Division 3 North Sectional championships and three CAL/NEC championships. The 170-pounder was named to the Daily News All-Decade team for the 2010s, and still holds the area record for most wins in a career with his sparkling 212-55 record.
It’s a fantastic career that is still gaining accolades at the college level.
And it’s a career that, like so many around the Daily News area, was heavily influenced by River Rivals Wrestling.
“I’ve changed so much as a person through the sport of wrestling in general,” said Ostrander. “And it started at Rivals. They make it a really encouraging and supportive place to start out. I was with them from fifth grade through eighth, and I probably changed more as a wrestler and a person in that period than any other time in my life.”
After two years away due to the pandemic, River Rivals Wrestling returned this season to a world of success. The organization was started by current Pentucket assistant coach Stephen Beaudoin close to 20 years ago, and has been introducing wrestling to any kid — boy or girl — from kindergarten through eighth grade ever since. The program just wrapped up its 2022-23 season last week, and is already looking forward to next year.
Because, as you’ll find out, there are a handful of traits that make the River Rivals unique.
For starters, the program in coached entirely by volunteers. Hall of Fame Lowell High coach George Bossi has been involved for years, but the normal week-to-week practices (Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Nock Middle School, 6-7:30 p.m.) are run by Newburyport natives Scott Yewell — a former wrestler at Cornell — and Gabe Kasper. The two have introduced the sport to hundreds over their tenures with the program, and have helped mold talented young wrestlers — and individuals — to the high school ranks.
“With a lot of these kids, you know, sometimes at the beginning of the season they’re pretty shy,” said Kasper, who started with the River Rivals in 2014. “But getting to watch them become better wrestlers and citizens and friends and teammates, it’s absolutely my favorite part. You get into the season, and you start having kids show up early to practice because they want to see their friends.
“Even in just one season, you get to see their confidence get bigger. And they’re also developing their skills athletically at the same time.”
But something else that makes River Rivals special is accessibility.
The program only charges $50 for the entire season, and is more than willing to offer scholarships for those who can’t pay the price — or for kids who may want to try the sport, but find it’s not something they want to continue. There are two practices during the week, and on weekends the team will travel to either a competition or an exhibition match.
As Kasper says: “If any kid has even the slightest interest to trying to sport, we’ll make sure they’ll be able to.”
The Rivals practice in Newburyport, but draw — and encourage people to join — from all of the surrounding communities. Like Ostrander, many great Triton wrestlers have come through the program, as have kids from Newburyport, Georgetown and the Pentucket districts like Trevor and Tanner Kamuda.
This year the program consistently had 18-20 kids at practice, which is positive seeing as there hasn’t even been a team the past two seasons. Before the pandemic, numbers were around 30 or so.
“In our U12 group this year we had three kids finish in the top-8 to qualify for States,” said Yewell, who’s been with the program since 2015. “Which was really great seeing as the season sort of came together rather quickly. But it’s always just amazing to see the self-confidence in these kids go through the roof over the year. At the end of the day, all that matters to us is if they come back. We really want to be inclusive and make sure these kids are having fun learning the sport.”
And a heavy emphasis heading into next year will be trying to expand the sport to more female wrestlers. River Rivals Wrestling is hoping to add a female coach to the program next year, and encourages all who are interested to give the sport a try.
Triton’s Tori Orender was a state champion last year who earned a scholarship to Western New England, and across the country Women’s Wrestling is a rapidly-growing sport.
“We’re trying to focus on making the program more friendly to female wrestlers,” said Kasper. “The goal for next year is to have a female coach.”
The overwhelming sentiment, however, is that everyone is just happy to have the River Rivals back.
Current Triton junior Douglas Aylward spent eight years in the program, and has already accomplished quite a bit in his high school career. The fact that he was named a captain as a junior speaks to his character, and just recently he became the Division 3 State Champion at 182 pounds.
And that journey all started at River Rivals Wrestling.
“I spent eight years there and loved it,” said Aylward. “I personally care a lot about the health of wrestling in the area, and there’s nothing better than a strong youth program. As long as you have the adults and the coaches to put the time and effort into it, like they do, then it’s a huge benefit.
“They’ve been great for so many young wrestlers in the area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.