HAVERHILL -- The script is playing out almost exactly like it did a year ago.
But this time, the Pentucket girls lacrosse team is hoping to write a different ending.
For the second straight year, the Panthers earned the No. 5 overall seed in the Division 3 state tournament, and for the second straight year they now find themselves headed back to the quarterfinals. That coveted spot among the final eight teams is an accmplishment they earned with a 15-9 victory over No. 12 Old Rochester in Wednesday's Round of 16, held at the beautiful sports complex at Whittier Tech, and something the Panthers owe a large thank you to Ella Palmer for.
The sophomore basically took over the game.
With Pentucket (14-5) a touch sloppy early with fouls and turnovers, Palmer put the team on her back. Fellow sophomore Sydney Trout opened the scoring three minutes into the game, but after that Palmer ripped home an impressive four straight. She got a little tired of scoring and let Kate Conover find the back of the net once and make it 6-0, but shortly after fired home her fifth of the first half to let everyone know who still had the hot hand.
"Ella exploded and that was huge," said Pentucket coach Todd Conover. "It was actually a little bit of a rusty start for us. We got a couple of calls, not saying it was on the refs, it was on us being undisciplined. But with Ella's handful of goals, that kind of gave us the cushion to relax and say 'Hey, let's regroup and do what we know how to do.'"
After Palmer's fifth goal made it 6-0, Old Rochester (13-7) finally got on the board.
But after another goal from Kate Conover, one from her older sister and senior captain Audrey Conover, and one from Ashley Gagnon, Pentucket went into halftime with a commanding 10-3 lead. Old Rochester would technically "win" the second half (6-5), and get it as close to a seven-goal game at 13-6 with seven minutes left. But if there was any momentum, Audrey Conover snuffed it out when she weaved through the defense and scored top shelf to put the Panthers back up eight.
Each Conover finished with three goals, Audrey added a pair of assists, and Trout scored twice while assisting on four others.
So now, for the second straight year, Pentucket will fight for a spot in the state semifinals.
The Panthers came up one goal short against No. 4 Weston a year ago in the same game, and will look to change their ending when they either host No. 13 Bromfield School, or travel to play No. 4 Foxborough. A time and date for that game have not yet been announced, but it will likely be on Saturday.
But the fact that the Panthers are back in the same position hasn't come as too much of a surprise to those around the program.
"I've seen what they can do," said Conover. "When we started the season, there were some eye-openers with some girls who clearly showed they'd been working hard during the offseason. So they've stepped up."
Pentucket 15, Old Rochester 9
Division 3 Round of 16
Goals: Ella Palmer 5, Audrey Conover 3, Kate Conover 3, Sydney Trout 2, Ashley Gagnon, Cat Colvin
Assists: Trout 4, A. Conover 2, Colvin
Saves: Zoe Wegrzyn
Old Rochester (13-7): 3 6 — 9
Pentucket (14-5): 10 5 — 15
