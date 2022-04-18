Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 49F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.