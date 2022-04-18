Like a fine wine, when it comes to skiing, Dr. Eric Cutting is only getting better with age.
The 72-year-old Newburyport chiropractor, who still works out of his Green Street office in town, has long been one of the best Masters skiers in the entire country. In 2018, the Daily News published an article after he won the U.S. Alpine Masters National Championship in his 65-69 age group up at Okemo in Vermont.
It was, and still is, quite the feat.
Well, flash forward to the end of last month, and Cutting was once again finding himself in the national winner’s circle. At the 2022 U.S. Alpine Masters National Championship — this year held out in Sun Valley, Idaho from March 23-26 — he raced to first in three out of four events in his 70-74 division to claim his second national championship in five years.
For the lifelong “ski addict,” it was a trip he won’t forget.
“I always say, there’s no greater study of the relationship of the human being with the force of gravity than ski racing,” said Cutting. “The only power is gravity, and your only suspension system is your body. I think it’s helped me as a chiropractor a lot, because chiropracty is the study of the relationship of the human body with gravity.”
Coach in his corner
He may be four years older, but Cutting’s times at this year’s Nationals were better than they were in 2018.
The reason?
Well, Cutting has been Masters ski racing since the mid-80s, and has always had a good idea of where he stands against the competition in the Eastern region. But, knowing he was going to make the trip out west to Sun Valley to compete in this year’s Nationals — and not knowing who from around the country might show up — he spent the last year-plus training hard at Waterville Valley and other resorts up in New Hampshire.
And, perhaps more importantly, he also started to see longtime ski coach, Robert Sampson, up at Ragged Mountain.
“Last year, for the first time in my life, at Ragged Mountain I got lessons from this guy who’s my age and has been coaching for 45 years, Bob Sampson,” said Cutting. “It was really the first time I got some good, consistent coaching. He’s got the radio at the top of the course, he watches you and sees what you did, he talks to you about what to work on before your next run, he videos you, video analysis, it’s just great. Between that and all of the training, I definitely got better.”
A unique opportunityIt’s not every year that Cutting, and many others in the Masters divisions, make the trip to Nationals.
Usually, the event is held out in western states like Colorado, Utah and Montana where skiing is more prevalent, and perhaps once every four years or so it rotates east to give skiers on this coast easier travel. Such was the case in 2018, when Cutting knew he only needed to travel to Vermont to compete. However, normally the necessary time and financial commitment associated with having to travel out west leads to Cutting — and many other eastern skiers — sitting it out.
But this was a unique opportunity.
Not only is Sun Valley one of the country’s first winter destination resorts developed back in the 1930s, but it’s also only about a four-hour drive from the Jackson Hole Resort in Jackson, Wyoming, where Cutting lived for six years. In fact, he still has an old high school friend living in the area, and was able to stay with him during the course of his trip.
“Jackson Hole, out there back in the early 70s we had it all to ourselves!” said Cutting. “I lived in a little cabin out in the woods about two miles from the ski area and paid a dollar a day for rent. 30 bucks a month, $120 split four ways. You worked construction in the summer, got laid off in the winter and just skied all winter. You’d ski 120 days out of the year. I was spoiled.”
Being able to revisit and reminisce on old memories was just as sweet for Cutting as the national title.
Snow snakes again!Famously, back in 2018, Cutting got an assist in winning his title after his top competitor hit a “snow snake” and fell on the competition’s third day.
Snow snakes, of course, are the nemesis of every downhill skier or snowboarder. There aren’t really any snakes — it’s just a catch-all term downhill athletes use for when they fall — but they can bite even the most skilled and experienced skiers.
“The snow snakes came into play this time around, too,” said Cutting.
The first race of the 2022 Nationals was the Super Combined, which combines your time from one run of the Super G (33-40-meter turns) and one run of slalom (12-meter turns). Cutting was only leading his top competitor — George Dorris — by .15 seconds after the Super G run (1:07.11 — 1:07.26), but Dorris went out first in the slalom run and tripped over his skis right out of the gate.
“I think he was determined to catch me,” laughed Cutting. “And he goes out and, boom, falls right over his tips out of the gate. and it was all over.”
Because of that, Cutting easily won the Super Combined. The next day was one run of the Super G, and Cutting again raced to first in 1:04.01 — which was a second faster than the second-place Dorris. On the competition’s third day, Cutting breezed through two runs of the giant slalom and finished first by over six seconds with a combined time of 2:05.36.
So, basically, all Cutting had to do on the fourth and final event — the slalom — was finish.
“I was somewhat conservative because you have to finish every event to get the overall title,” said Cutting. “I knew I had the thing if I just finished, so I wasn’t going to take a big risk.”
And finish Cutting did.
He flew down one run of the slalom in 58.55, good for second overall in the event and plenty good enough to claim the overall national championship. Based on his 2018 results, Cutting cut 22.90 seconds off his Super G time, 24.54 seconds of his giant slalom time and 8.86 seconds off his Super Combined time. Nationals had two runs of the slalom in 2018, but only one run in 2022.
“I had my best results ever,” said Cutting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.