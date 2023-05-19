It’s going to be a busy weekend for Don Hennigar.
On Saturday, the Newburyport assistant track coach is going to be up bright and early to head over to the high school, making sure the final preparations are in order for the Clippers to host this year’s CAL Open at 9 a.m. Then on Sunday, it’ll be another early wake-up call to get to Maudslay Park and the Travis Landreth Cross Country course, as the 21st annual running of the beloved Trav’s Trail Run is set to kick off at 10:30 a.m.
But Hennigar, along with countless others in the Newburyport running community, wouldn’t have it any other way.
Even still to this day, more than two decades later, Travis Landreth remains an iconic figure in Newburyport running lore. He was an All-Scholastic distance runner and multiple-time Cape Ann League champion for the Clippers before graduating in 1995, when he then moved on to become an All-American at UConn before ultimately competing for the U.S. in the 1996 Pan-American Games and World Cross Country Championships.
Shortly after his untimely death in 2001, Trav’s Trail Run was born.
And since, the popular event has attracted hundred of runners each year to come out and race the 3-mile course, and was named the Race of the Year by New England Runners Magazine in 2017. All proceeds go towards the Travis Eliot Landreth Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports scholarship programs for Newburyport High track and cross country athletes, along with various running camps and post-collegiate training groups associated with Landreth.
“To me, persoannlly, it’s a very special day,” said Hennigar. “I was lucky enough to coach Travis and be around him, and still to this day his legacy is still part of Newburyport track and cross country. Everybody on the team knows who he is and what he stood for.”
Over the past 20 years of the race taking place, Hennigar estimates it’s raised somewhere between $60,000-75,000 that’s gone back into scholarships, running camps and other local events that have helped Newburyport runners.
And there’s still time to sign up for this year’s race.
Anyone interested can register online at the Joppa Flats Running Club website, or in person on Sunday. It is $20 for anyone age 1-18, $25 if you pre-register or $30 if you register in person on Race Day. The Kids Fun Run will start at 10:10 a.m., with the 21st annual Trav’s Trail Run taking place immediately after at 10:30 a.m. As always, T-Shirts will be awarded to the first 250 entrants, and the universally beloved Trav’s Trail Run ceramic mugs will be given to the top-3 male and female finishers along with all of the age group winners.
“It’s always a really fun day,” said Hennigar. “And a good way to honor his legacy.”
The event unfortunately had to take a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but did return last year to slightly lower numbers. However, with the added partnership with the Friends of Newburyport Track this year, Hennigar is already seeing registration numbers matching those of a normal Trav’s Trail Run.
And there’s still room for plenty more entrants between now and Sunday.
