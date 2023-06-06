NEWBURYPORT — Business had been pretty standard, and rather easy, for the Newburyport girls lacrosse team all season. The Clippers cruised to their sixth straight CAL Kinney title this spring, going undefeated in the league while beating opponents by a combined score of 288-62.
But reality eventually struck.
It’s very rarely, if ever, going to be an undefeated stroll to a state title, and over the final week of the regular season that message was reaffirmed. The Clippers fell to the top team in Division 2, Notre Dame Academy, in a not-so-fun game (17-6), then suffered another setback to one of New Hampshire’s best teams in Bedford, 12-8.
It was a rough week.
But while you could say that it was a sour ending to an otherwise fantastic regular season, it was competition against two elite teams, and perhaps just the wake-up call the Clippers needed.
“The big thing was that we really needed to get back our attacking strength, and then our transition,” said Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder. “Both of those things were a little bit slow from the start against NDA and Bedford, so we were trying to really get everybody back in on attack and really work on transition to get some fastbreak goals.”
Well, everything appeared back to normal Monday evening.
Newburyport certainly looked the part of the No. 1 overall seed in the Division 3 state tournament, easily getting past No. 32 Auburn, 22-1, to advance to the Round of 16. The Clippers led 15-0 at halftime, and reached the 10-goal-lead mercy limit to initiate a running clock with over 14 minutes left in the first half.
The Rockets (8-14) actually gained possession after the initial draw control, and held the ball for a solid minute.
But as soon as Newburyport (17-2) got it back, it was full steam ahead.
Reese Bromby opened the floodgates, and after her it was Anna Affolter, Rita Cahalane, Olivia McDonald and then Bromby again to make it a 5-0 game not even four minutes in. A sophomore, Bromby finished the game with 4 goals, Affolter added 3 goals and 4 assists, McDonald had 2 goals and 3 assists, Izzy Rosa scored 2 and had 5 assists, and Whitney Kelsey, Cahalane and Lily Pilz each scored twice as well.
And while she didn’t need to do all that much, junior goalie Kate Keller was rock-solid whenever she was tested, stopping all five shots she saw before being subbed out midway through the second half.
Clippers race past North Reading
It was a quick turnaround for Newburyprot, which hosted CAL foe and No. 16-seed North Reading on Tuesday in the Round of 16. But as was the case during the regular season, the Clippers made quick work of the Hornets.
In the third meeting between these two teams this spring, Newburyport won for the third time, 16-2, to advance back to the Division 3 “Elite 8” for the second straight year. This time around, though, the Clippers are hoping to make it at least one step further when they host either No. 8 Apponequet or No. 9 Swampscott at a time and date not yet announced.
And overall, it was another balanced scoring day.
Cahalane and Affolter led the way with three goals each, and Maddie Heath, McDonald and Avery Tahnk all added two.
Newburyport 22, Auburn 1
Division 3 First Round
Goals: Reese Bromby 4, Anna Affolter 3, Olivia McDonald 3, Izzy Rosa 2, Whitney Kelsey 2, Rita Cahalane 2, Lily Pilz 2, Avery Tahnk, Maddie Heath, Makenna Ward, Emma MacIsaac
Assists: Rosa 5, Affolter 4, Cahalane 2, McDonald 2, Bromby, Tahnk
Saves: Kate Keller 5
Auburn (8-14): 0 1 — 1
Newburyport (17-2): 15 7 — 22
Newburyport 16, North Reading 2
Division 3 Round of 16
Goals: Rita Cahalane 3, Anna Affolter 3, Maddie Heath 2, Olivia McDonald 2, Avery Tahnk 2, Reese Bromby, Hannah Steinberg, Makenna Ward, Phoebe Whitcomb
Assists: Izzy Rosa 2, Cahalane 2, Heath, Josie Palma, Tahnk
Saves: Kate Keller
Records: North Reading 9-11, Newburyport 18-2
