NEWBURYPORT -- Business had been pretty standard, and rather easy, for the Newburyport girls lacrosse team all season. The Clippers cruised to their sixth straight CAL Kinney title this spring, going undefeated in the league while beating opponents by a combined score of 288-62.
But reality eventually struck.
It's very rarely, if ever, going to be an undefeated stroll to a state title, and over the final week of the regular season that message was reaffirmed. The Clippers fell to the top team in Division 2, Notre Dame Academy, in a not-so-fun game (17-6), then suffered another setback to one of New Hampshire's best teams in Bedford, 12-8.
It was a rough week.
But while you could say that it was a sour ending to an otherwise fantastic regular season, it was competition against two elite teams, and perhaps just the wake-up call the Clippers needed.
"The big thing was that we really needed to get back our attacking strength, and then our transition," said Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder. "Both of those things were a little bit slow from the start against NDA and Bedford, so we were trying to really get everybody back in on attack and really work on transition to get some fastbreak goals."
Well, everything appeared back to normal Monday evening.
Newburyport certainly looked the part of the No. 1 overall seed in the Division 3 state tournament, easily getting past No. 32 Auburn, 22-1, to advance to the Round of 16. The Clippers led 15-0 at halftime, and reached the 10-goal-lead mercy limit to initiate a running clock with over 14 minutes left in the first half.
The Rockets (8-14) actually gained possession after the initial draw control, and held the ball for a solid minute.
But as soon as Newburyport (17-2) got it back, it was full steam ahead.
Reese Bromby opened the floodgates, and after her it was Anna Affolter, Rita Cahalane, Olivia McDonald and then Bromby again to make it a 5-0 game not even four minutes in. A sophomore, Bromby finished the game with 4 goals, Affolter added 3 goals and 4 assists, McDonald had 2 goals and 3 assists, Izzy Rosa scored 2 and had 5 assists, and Whitney Kelsey, Cahalane and Lily Pilz each scored twice as well.
And while she didn't need to do all that much, junior goalie Kate Keller was rock-solid whenever she was tested, stopping all five shots she saw before being subbed out midway through the second half.
It'll be a quick turnaround for Newburyport, which will host CAL foe North Reading in the Round of 16 on Tuesday at 3 p.m. The Clippers beat the Hornets twice during the regular season by a combined scored of 35-5.
Newburyport 22, Auburn 1
Division 3 First Round
Goals: Reese Bromby 4, Anna Affolter 3, Olivia McDonald 3, Izzy Rosa 2, Whitney Kelsey 2, Rita Cahalane 2, Lily Pilz 2, Avery Tahnk, Maddie Heath, Makenna Ward, Emma MacIsaac
Assists: Rosa 5, Affolter 4, Cahalane 2, McDonald 2, Bromby, Tahnk
Saves: Kate Keller 5
Auburn (8-14): 0 1 — 1
Newburyport (17-2): 15 7 — 22
