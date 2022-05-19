A year ago at this time, the Newburyport boys lacrosse team found itself in the exact same situation its in now.
Just with different teams on the opposite sideline.
Last spring, it was archrival Triton that came into James T. Stehlin Field on the final day of league play. Both teams entered the game tied in the CAL standings, but an overtime goal from Kennedy Heath gave the Clippers their first outright Kinney title ever.
Friday night, it’ll be the same scenario, just with Lynnfield as the opponent.
Newburyport (10-5, 10-1 CAL) has already claimed a share of the league title, but beating the Pioneers (11-3, 9- CAL) would give it the outright throne for the second straight year. and you better believe that’s what the Clippers are gunning for.
“Goal No. 1 is winning the league, 100%,” said Newburyport coach Josh Wedge. “In year’s past, before we switched to the statewide tournament and it was the sectionals, most years the winner out of the North was a CAL team. So winning the CAL, putting yourself in a good position to win the CAL, has always been key. I think taking care of your league is always step No. 1 for us, and then out of league the goal is to schedule games that will challenge us, which we have this year.”
Come game time (4 p.m.), the Clippers know they’ll be in for a fight.
Immediately after taking down a talented Pentucket team on Wednesday, Lynnfield players were already talking about the opportunity that awaited them against Newburyport Friday night. Earlier in the season, the Clippers edged the Pioneers, 9-8, behind three goals each from Zach McHugh and Colin Fuller and another two from Jon Groth.
It was a game the Clippers largely played down a man in the second half, but still found a way to hold on to.
“I think (Lynnfield) is a really good offensive team with a lot of skill,” said Wedge. “Last time we had a lot of penalties, I think 14 penalties. So we spent a lot of time a man down, and they scored six man-down goals. So we’re trying to stay out of the box this time. They’re a young team, but they have a lot of talent. If we play a smart offensive game, we’ll have a good shot.”
The Clippers are coming in off a nice bounce back win over North Reading, 7-6, earlier in the week. Zach McHugh (21 goals, 13 assists), Groth (17 g, 12 a), Ryan McHugh (23 g, 5 a) and Owen Kreuz (13 g, 6 a) have led the team offensively this year, and junior stalwart Jack Hadden leads the defensive effort in front of senior goalie Ryan Portalla.
But it hasn’t been all great for Newburyport this spring.
The Clippers have suffered tough non-league losses to some great teams in Maine state champion Cape Elizabeth, New Hampshire state champion Portsmouth and Mass. Division 2 runner-up Concord-Carlisle. and last Thursday the team did not have a great showing against Pentucket.
“Honestly, we’re struggling a little bit right now,” said Wedge. “I feel like we played our best half of the year last Tuesday against Manchester-Essex. We were up 10-0, but ever since then we’ve been in a funk. We just haven’t been taking good care of the ball, and defensively we’ve had some lapses.”
But that was somewhat to be expected.
Newburyport lost a ton of seniors from last year’s roster that won the Division 3 North championship, and came into this spring relying on 12 freshman and sophomores to see big minutes. The young guys have come along gradually, but Wedge admits that the team goes with how the strong upperclassmen like the McHugh brothers, Groth and Hadden go.
Despite all that, though, here the Clippers are.
Just one more win, and the program can claim outright control of the CAL Kinney in back-to-back seasons.
“I was cautiously optimistic about this group,” said Wedge. “We have some talented players that are a little bit older, and when they’re good, we’re really good. Our young guys our freshman and sophomores, and thy play like it sometimes. What gets us going is our juniors and seniors. When they’re on, we’re pretty good.
“But I think our guys are pretty excited about tomorrow. We could have secured the CAL last Thursday against Pentucket, and I think they’ve just been a little on edge ever since. But I think they’re ready to let all of that go Friday night.”
