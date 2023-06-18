CAMBRIDGE — In many ways, it wasn’t fair to Ana Lynch.
The sudden rainstorm that opened up over the campus of MIT, pushing Sunday’s Division 3 girls tennis state championship to the limited indoor courts instead of being on the outdoor ones, she had no control over that. The fact that now, her third singles match just so happened to be final one of the day, instead of happening at the same time as the other four, well, consider that being on the wrong end of a 20% chance.
And the worst of all, how about it being for all of the marbles?
With Newburyport tied with Weston at 2-2, the Clippers’ chances to repeat as state champions rested solely with Lynch.
Yeah, no pressure, kid.
But with the lights the brightest they could be, and a large crowd gathered around her court with all eyes on her, Lynch delivered a masterpiece. The junior was absolutely unfazed by the pressure in a performance for the ages, as she came back from trailing 5-3 in the first set to win her match, 7-5, 6-3. and when her opponent’s final return hit the net and fell to the court, her Newburyport teammates swarmed her in celebration of the program’s second straight state championship, as the Clippers beat Weston to reclaim their throne, 3-2.
The Clippers have done it again.
They defended what they won almost a year ago to the day.
“I was just trying to do some breathing exercises and stay as calm as I could,” said Lynch. “My coaches were telling me to just keep hitting it to her backhand, so that’s what I kept trying to do. It was an unbelievable experience. I’m just so excited that we did it again.”
Mission Statement. Mission Accomplished.
As has been documented over the course of the season, Newburyport (20-3) had this as a realistic goal since Day 1 of practice. But when you return all but one starter — Kat O’Connor, who ironically won a do-or-die match at third singles last year to lead the Clippers to the title over Austin Prep, 3-2 — it made complete sense that expectations were so high.
And there were some hiccups along the way. There was an early league loss to Hamilton-Wenham, and setbacks to both Masconomet and Andover before the playoffs started.
But when it was “Go Time,” the Clippers got it done. Again.
“I’m just so proud of everyone,” said Caroline Schulson, a senior and lone team captain. “To go back-to-back and end the high school career like this is really a dream. Everyone worked so hard and improved so much before the season even started, so to see it pay off in this way again, it’s just really rewarding.”
Of course, Schulson did her part.
One of the best players in all of New England, Schulson breezed through her first singles match, 6-0, 6-0. The two-time Daily News MVP and Assumption College commit ended her historic high school career a perfect 63-0, and that’s with having her freshman year wiped out with the pandemic.
So it could have been even better.
“It’s definitely pretty cool to think about,” said Schulson. “I’ve had a lot of fun and I couldn’t have done it without all of the great teammates I’ve had.”
With Sunday’s match getting moved indoors, both doubles matches went first — as two matches from another state final were taking place on the other two indoor courts. Newburyport struck first when it’s second doubles team of Bridgette Mellet and Lauren Brennan won, 6-3, 7-5, but Weston (10-9) tied it up with a win at first doubles from Lila Li and Libby Gatton. Schulson wasted little time giving the Clippers the lead back, but Weston took second singles when Olivia Rome won, 6-0, 6-1.
So it all came down to Lynch.
“Whatever happened, I knew I was going to be okay,” said Lynch. “I just couldn’t let anything get to me.”
Things didn’t start out great, with Weston’s Jackie Burns landing some strong serves to go up, 5-3. But Lynch stayed composed, and earned two breaks while holding her own serve to earn a nice comeback victory in the first set, 7-5. Burns took a 2-1 lead in the second set, but Lynch held serve, earned a break and was off from there.
Minutes later, the celebration was on.
“I was so proud of Ana,” said Schulson. “To handle that pressure and go out and do what she did was special.”
Something else that’s special?
Being a back-to-back State Champion.
Newburyport 3, Weston 2
Division 3 Championship
Winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (N) over Olivia Chen (W), 6-0, 6-0; 2. Olivia Rome (W) over Harper Bradshaw (N) 6-0, 6-1; 3. Ana Lynch (N) over Jackie Burns (W) 7-5, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Lila Li/Libby Gatton (W) over Delaney Woekel/Carly McDermott (N) 7-6 (4-6), 2-6, 2-6; 2. Bridgette Mellet/Lauren Brennan (N) over Katie Gaw/Maya Rosen (W) 6-3, 7-5
Records: Weston 10-9, Newburyport 20-3
