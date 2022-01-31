BYFIELD -- It didn't matter by how much. It didn't need to look pretty. But the Triton boys hockey team desperately needed to just win.
With the week the Vikings have coming up, there was simply no other option.
"We had to start the week off with a win," said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan, whose club was riding a 6-game losing skid heading into Monday's game at the Graf.
"We had to know what it's like to win again, to get that feeling back, so that we know what it takes."
And, well, it certainly wasn't perfect. But the Vikings showed a ton of grit in erasing an early deficit to earn a 3-1 win over Melrose on a game-winning goal from freshman Connor Rumph with 40 seconds left. After getting some good looks and hitting the post on a power play that ended with just over a minute left, it would have been easy for Triton to pack it in and play for overtime.
But the Vikings (4-9-0) continued to push.
A nice up-ice pass from Jack Lindholm set up the rush, and moments later Rumph found the puck on his stick off a nice pass from Tyler Egan. The freshman knew he needed to finish, and flipped a nice backhander over the goalie's glove that sent the hometown fans into a frenzy.
"I just got a pass and knew I had to put it home," said Rumph. "It felt great. Being a freshman and scoring a game-winning goal is pretty cool. I think it was a very important win for us, and I think it'll put us back on the right track."
Fellow freshman Luke Sullivan added an empty-netter at the buzzer to make it 3-1. But the game-winner will most definitely be the one Rumph and Triton will remember for a while.
"It was great to see," said senior co-captain Cole Daniels. "He's a freshman, he's young, but it's great to see him come through in big spots. You know, I feel like he's done a lot this year and has been one of our best players, so it was nice to see that he got the goal."
After a scoreless first period, Melrose struck first when senior co-captain Thomas Sullivan sent home a wrister straight on net that didn't need to get through any traffic. The Vikings almost tied it minutes later when freshman Mason Colby hit the post on a backhanded shot with Melrose goalie Joseph Smith out of his crease, but it wasn't to be.
That was, until, the very end of the period.
With just over a minute to play in the second, junior Quinn Fidler sent home a shot after he was set up by Connor Houlihan to tie it at 1-1. The goal got the Vikings buzzing, and Colby nearly scored again when his shot from a good angle went just wide. Both teams came out strong in the third, and the game looked destined for overtime before Rumph's heroics.
"That was two evenly-matched teams, two teams that are having trouble scoring goals," said Sheehan. "So we knew it was going to be a low-scoring game, but I'm just happy to see that we came out on top."
After the game, a euphoric Triton bench skated out to congragulate freshman goalie Gavin Marengi, who was excellent on the night. His performance, as much as anyone's, helped his team break away from the tough slide it was on.
And now, the Vikings have to gear up to host Amesbury on Wednesday (7 p.m.) before Saturday's highly-anticipated rematch with archrival Newburyport (2 p.m.).
"We've been struggling as of late, so it was great to get back on the right foot and hopefully get us rolling into a couple of big league games," said Daniels. "Obviously, Newburyport is a big rivalry game. So, I thought it was really nice for the team to come together today and get a great team win."
Triton 2, Melrose 1
Melrose: 0 1 0 — 1
Triton (4-9): 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: T — Connor Rumph 2, Quinn Fidler; M — Thomas Sullivan
Assists: T — Connor Houlihan, Andrew Johnson, Tyler Egan, Jack Lindholm, Josh Hersey, Cole Daniels; M — Joseph O'Keefe, Patrick Cotter
Saves: T — Gavin Marengi 26; M — Joseph Smith 24
