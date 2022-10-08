The Amesbury football team certainly took care of business Friday night.
And better yet, everyone got involved.
Six different players all scored touchdowns, as Amesbury had no trouble staying undefeated with a 48-0 blowout win over struggling Ipswich. In total, 12 players ended up getting at least one carry for Amesbury (4-0), which rushed for 340 yards on 36 carries as a team.
Nick Marden started the scoring for the home team with a 27-yard touchdown run, and Henry O'Neill burst in from the 4-yard-line to put Amesbury up 16-0 after the first quarter. Then in the second, Drew Scialdone broke loose for a 21-yard touchdown, and minutes later Damien Capone hauled in a 20-yard TD pass from Luke Arsenault.
A 32-0 game at the break, Amesbury was able to get its reserves plenty of snaps in the second half.
Arsenault capped the team's opening drive of the third quarter with a 25-yard TD run, and Hunter Belisle got his first score of the season with a 13-yard scamper not too long after. Amesbury was also successful on each of its two-point conversion plays.
Next week, however, things will get a lot tougher.
Amesbury will travel to undefeated North Reading (5-0) for a 6 p.m. kickoff. Probably the two best teams in the CAL this fall, the winner of that showdown will be in the driver's seat for the league title.
Amesbury 48, Ipswich 0
Ipswich (0-5): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (4-0): 16 16 16 0 — 48
First Quarter
A — Nick Marden 27 run (Henry O'Neill run)
A — O'Neill 4 run (Michael Sanchez run)
Second Quarter
A — Drew Scialdone 21 run (Luke Arsenault run)
A — Damien Capone 20 pass from Arsenault (Marden run)
Third Quarter
A — Arsenault 25 run (Marden run)
A — Hunter Belisle 13 run (Maximus Sanchez run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (36-340): Henry O'Neill 8-69, Nick Marden 6-64, Luke Arsenault 5-53, Michael Sanchez 4-53, Maximus Sanchez 1-34, Drew Scialdone 2-33, Hunter Belisle 1-13, Dylan Sanborn 2-7, Benjamin Richard 1-6, Nico Cox 1-5, Justin Dube 3-3, Debanshi Jain 1-2
PASSING: A — L. Arsenault 2-2-0, 41, D. Scialdone 0-1-0, 0
RECEIVING: A — Michael Sanchez 1-21, Damien Capone 1-20
