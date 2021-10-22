The formula is a simple one, but so far it's worked wonders for the Amesbury football team this fall.
Run the ball. Control clock. Stiffen up on defense.
But the past two games, the Indians have utilized another weapon of theirs that was relatively quiet during the first half of the season -- the arm of quarterback Drew MacDonald.
Friday night, the senior signal-caller followed up his big performance from a week ago with a 4-for-7 day through the air for 104 yards and two touchdowns. That, along with his team's ever-potent running attack, helped build a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, and Amesbury held on for the 28-18 win over Lynnfield.
"Drew's been a great decision-maker when we've put the ball in his hands," said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. "And he's delivered some beautiful throws with great touch and precision. And it's all made better with his ball-handling, fakes and ability to tuck it and run.
"He's the complete package and an incredible competitor to boot."
MacDonald's two TD passes went to top running back Henry O'Neill, who had 91 yards through the air and added another 63 on the ground on 16 carries for Amesbury (5-1).
After Luke Arsenault opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run in the second, MacDonald found O'Neill on a 34-yard strike to make it a 14-6 game at halftime. The two connected again on a 57-yard bomb in the third quarter, but Lynnfield (2-4) responded with a TD to make it a one-score game.
Senior back Nick Marden, who led the Indians with 66 yards on 16 carries, rushed in for a 10-yard score early in the fourth to make it a 28-12 game after Damien Capone's 2-point conversion. Lynnfield would respond with a touchdown with three minutes left, but the conversion to make it a one-score game was unsuccessful and the Indians were able to recover the onside kick and run out the clock.
Now winners of five in a row, Amesbury will prepare for a massive showdown against Pentucket (6-1) at home next Friday (6:30 p.m.) on Senior Night.
Amesbury 28, Lynnfield 18
Lynnfield (2-4): 0 6 6 6 — 18
Amesbury (5-1): 0 14 6 8 — 28
Second Quarter
A — Luke Arsenault 1 run (Nick Marden run)
A — Henry O'Neill 34 pass from Drew MacDonald (run failed)
Third Quarter
A — O'Neill 57 pass from MacDonald (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
A — Marden 10 run (Damien Capone pass from MacDonald)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (45-183) Nick Marden 16-66, Henry O'Neill 16-63, Luke Arsenault 6-30, Shea Cucinotta 4-29, Drew MacDonald 3-(-5)
PASSING: A — MacDonald 4-7-2, 104
RECEIVING: A — O'Neill 2-91, Cucinotta 1-9, Andrew Baker 1-4
