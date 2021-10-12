Brothers

Courtesy Photo

Newburyport's Paul LaRosa, center, and two of his brothers ran the Boston marathon on Monday, starting the race together and all finishing within 12 minutes of each other. Paul ran 2:51, his brother John of Danbury, Connecticut (right) ran 2:48, and his brother Mark (left) of North Andover ran 3:02 on an injured hamstring.

