MARLBOROUGH -- Well, it looks like the CAL boys hockey coaches knew what they were doing when they selected Amesbury's Hunter Belisle as Baker Division MVP this winter.
The senior was flat out terrific Thursday night, scoring twice and assisting on three other goals to help the No. 19-seeded Red Hawks beat No. 14 Assabet Valley, 7-4, in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs. Senior goalie Tyler Bartniski was also the story of the game, stopping 34 shots to help the team advance to the Round of 16.
"We all feel really good," said Bartniski. "I feel like we had an entire team effort tonight. We got pucks deep, got pucks to the net and just overall did really well. It was one of the best games we've played all year. Just an all-around three good periods of hockey."
Amesbury (10-10-0) will now travel to No. 3 Winthrop for the "Sweet 16" on Saturday for a 3 p.m. puck drop.
"I thought we forechecked really well tonight," said Amesbury coach Steve Costa. "This was the first time in a long time that we played a full 45 minutes with a healthy team, so that helped in a big way."
A 2-2 game after the first period, the Red Hawks took a lead not even a minute into the second off freshman Brady Coburn's first of two goals on the night. But the advantage didn't last long, as a minute later an Assabet Valley (14-7-0) blast from the blue line found it's way past Bartniski's left leg and curled into the back of the net.
How would the senior refocus after giving his team's first lead of the night right back up?
"I just had to really dial in," said Bartniski. "I had to focus on every shot, take it one shot at a time, but I knew my D guys were there in front of me to help me out."
For the rest of the game, the netminder was nails.
With both teams flying up and down the ice in the second period creating chances, Bartniski was a wall in the cage. The senior either turned away or calmly caught everything the Aztecs threw at him, and Amesbury would take the lead back late in the period when All-CAL forward Matt Venturi found the back of the net.
The Red Hawks then dominated the third period.
Belisle scored his second of the game midway through the frame, and Coburn's second put the team up 6-3 with just over six minutes left. Assabet scored with two minutes left and a pulled goalie to make things a tad interesting, but Venturi put the final nail in the coffin with an empty-netter.
Amesbury 7, Assabet Valley 4
Amesbury (10-10-0): 2 2 3 — 7
Assabet Valley (14-7-0): 2 1 1 — 4
Division 4 First Round
Goals: Hunter Belisle 2, Brady Coburn 2, Matt Venturi 2, Joey Duggan
Assists: Belisle 3, Bodie Marcotte, Brady Burnham, Cam Richard
Saves: Tyler Bartniski 34
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.