As crazy as it may seem, the high school spring sports regular season is quickly closing in on being halfway done.
Which begs the question, where do our local teams stand?
Well, today we’re going to focus strictly on baseball. The other sports will get their updates in the near future, but for right now we’re keeping it locked in on the diamond.
So, if you haven’t been paying attention to CAL baseball and are looking for a quick catch up, here’s everything you need to know about what’s been going on with our local Daily News teams.
Fehlner, Forrest pace Port’s pitching
Returning Daily News MVP Jack Fehlner is having another dominant spring.
The Newburyport senior co-captain is hitting .542 (13-for-24) with 7 runs scored, 8 RBI and a home run, while also sporting a 3-0 record on the mound with a 0.79 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched. Because of his efforts, the Clippers (6-2, 2-1 CAL) currently are on a five-game winning streak and are second in the CAL Kinney heading into Thursday’s game at Hamilton-Wenham.
Connor Stick (.400, 6 RBI), Lucas Stallard (.393, 8 RBI), Tyler Cowles (.389) and Max Puleo (.368) are all hitting well for the Clippers, who picked up a nice 8-5 win over CAL Baker-leading Amesbury on Tuesday.
But pitching-wise, the team has found a nice No. 2 in Charlie Forrest.
The junior has emerged as a rising star, and he owns a 3-1 record with a 2.14 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched. With only a 25-pitch limit on Tuesday, he navigated five huge outs between the fifth and sixth innings to earn the win.
Amesbury boasts high-powered offense
Opposing pitchers need to navigate the Amesbury lineup with caution.
Led by powerful clean-up man Trevor Kimball, Amesbury (6-2, 4-0 CAL) currently leads the CAL Baker division heading into Thursday’s game against Lynnfield with an offense that averages 7.3 runs per game. A junior and returning Daily News All-Star, Kimball is batting .385 with 8 runs scored, an area-high 16 RBI and four home runs.
right from the start of the lineup, Amesbury can hurt you.
Leadoff man Jake Harring is batting .393 with 8 RBI, and Shea Cucinotta (.467, 8 runs, 7 RBI), Drew Scialdone (.450, 13 runs) and Will Arsenault (.417, 1 HR) are all hitting well over .400. The team had won four in a row before falling to rival Newburyport, 8-5, on Tuesday.
Amesbury has unfortunately suffered a blow with senior ace Drew MacDonald, who hurt his shoulder and will be out until the playoffs. But in his absence, Aiden Donovan has stepped up. The sophomore is 2-0 on the mound after his first two varsity starts, and he has a 1.75 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 12.0 innings pitched.
Egan, and pitching, powering Vikings
New Triton coach Chris Lamothe would be the first one to tell you that his team was struggling early on. The Vikings lost their first three games of the season, and in each they had late leads before costly errors and mental mistakes resulted in some heartbreakers.
But ever since, the team has found its way.
Heading into Thursday night’s game at Rockport, the Vikings (4-3, 3-1 CAL) have reeled off four wins in a row and currently sit in first place in the CAL Kinney division. In Monday’s latest game against Hamilton-Wenham, senior captain Dylan Watson tossed a complete-game gem with four strikeouts in an 8-4 win. But while stalwart leaders like Watson, returning Daily News All-Star Joe Abt (.400), Cole Daniels (.357) and Griffin Dupuis (2.44 ERA, 13 Ks) have played well, the team has received some major boosts from a couple of newcomers.
Most notably, junior Tyler Egan has stepped in and had a major impact with both his bat and his arm. He leads the team in hitting (.429) and RBI (7), and on the mound he’s got a 1-0 record with a 1.45 ERA in 9.2 innings pitched.
Georgetown’s Girouard won’t stop hitting
You can make a strong argument that the “toughest out in the CAL” lives in Georgetown.
Senior tri-captain Ty Girouard has been hitting the cover off the ball, and heading into Thursday’s game with Pentucket he leads the Daily News area with a .546 batting average (12-for-22) and a team-high 12 RBI. Carter Lucido has made a huge sophomore leap, and is batting .429 with 10 RBI while also owning a 2-0 record with an area-best 0.75 ERA on the mound. Elsewhere, Jack Lucido (.391) and Ethan Lee (.364, 10 RBI) have been hitting well, and Zach Gilmore has a solid 1.75 ERA.
The Royals (3-4, 0-4 CAL) currently bring up the rear in the Baker division, but have upcoming chances to string some wins together against Hamilton-Wenham and Manchester-Essex.
Pentucket offense rolling
Over its last two games, Pentucket has scored a combined 29 runs in wins over Masconomet and Rockport.
Ethan Hunt, Chase Dwight, Max Ligols, Bryce Winter, Kyle Ventola and Trevor Kamuda have been leading the charge offensively for Pentucket (3-3, 2-1 CAL), which traveled to Georgetown on Thursday.
It’ll be a big one on Tuesday, however, when Pentucket hosts Newburyport at 4 p.m.
CAL BASEBALL STANDINGS
Kinney
Team League Overall
Newburyport 3-1 7-2
Pentucket 3-1 4-3
Triton 3-1 4-3
North Reading 2-3 4-4
Lynnfield 1-3 2-6
Baker
Team League Overall
Amesbury 4-1 6-3
Hamilton-Wenham 3-2 4-3
Manchester-Essex 2-2 4-3
Ipswich 2-2 2-5
Rockport 1-3 3-3
Georgetown 0-5 3-5
