The Amesbury baseball team continued to roll to start the season.
Drew Scialdone tossed six strong innings, and Aiden Donovan came on to pitch in the seventh and earned the save to lift Amesbury to a 6-5 win over Ipswich on Thursday. The Tigers plated a run in the bottom of the seventh, but Donovan was able to get the final outs to send his guys home happy.
Scialdone struck out four and only allowed three hits on the day. He hurt himself with six walks, and only three of the four runs he allowed were earned, but he was able to work around it to lead Amesbury (5-1) to another win. Jake Harring went 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBI, and captain Shea Cucinotta also drove in a pair of runs.
Amesbury trailed 4-2 heading into the top of the sixth, but plated four runs in the inning to take the lead for good. Next up, the team will host Whittier on Saturday with a 10 a.m. scheduled first pitch.
Egan tosses gem, lifts Vikings
Everything was working for Tyler Egan on Thursday.
The junior tossed a complete-game two-hitter with five strikeouts and only one walk on 78 pitches to lead Triton to a 4-1 win over Rockport. It was the second straight win for the Vikings (2-3), who may be finding their groove early in the season. Egan also went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored, and shortstop Joe Abt drove in a run to highlight Triton’s three-run first inning.
Up next, the Vikings will be at Essex Tech on Saturday (11 a.m.).
Royals fall to Rockport
The Rockport baseball team scored six runs over the final two innings to earn a 6-3 win over Georgetown on Thursday.
Sophomore Ethan Lee went 2-for-2 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs for the Royals (2-3), who led 3-0 after scoring runs in each of the first three innings. Jason Gioia also laced a pair of hits, and starter Ty Girouard pitched five solid innings.
Georgetown will host Mystic Vally on Friday with a 10 a.m. first pitch.
Amesbury 6, Ipswich 5
Amesbury (6): Harring 2b 4-1-2, Cucinotta ss 3-0-0, Scialdone p 2-1-1, Kimball lf 3-1-0, Donovan 1b 2-0-0, L. Arsenault 3b 3-0-1, W. Arsenault c 2-0-0, Stanley cf 2-1-1, Bartniski rf 1-0-0, Burnham ph 0-1-0, MacDonald ph 1-0-0. Totals 23-6-5
RBI: Harring 2, Cucinotta 2, Donovan
WP: Scialdone; S: Donovan
Amesbury (5-1): 0 0 1 1 0 4 0 — 6
Ipswich: 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 — 5
Triton 4, Lynnfield 1
Triton (4): Watson cf 3-1-0, Lindholm rf 3-0-0, Abt ss 4-1-1, G. Dupuis 3b 4-0-0, Egan p 3-2-3, Johnson c 3-0-1, N. Dupuis 1b 2-0-0, Rumph 2b 1-0-0, O’Connell ph 1-0-0, Lennon lf 2-0-0, Piscatelli ph 1-0-0.
RBI: Abt
WP: Egan
Triton (2-3): 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 4
Lynnfield: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Rockport 6, Georgetown 3
Georgetown (3): Gilbo rf 3-1-0, J. Lucido ss 3-1-0, Giruard p/1b 4-0-1, Encarnacion cf 0-0-0, Lee dh 2-0-2, C. Lucido lf 3-0-0, Gioia cf 3-1-2, Willis 2b 3-0-1, Gilmore 1b/p 2-0-0, Sarge ph 1-0-0, Gilstein c 3-0-0, Giguere 3b 0-0-0.
RBI: Lee 2
LP: Gilmore
Georgetown (2-3): 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 3
Rockport: 0 0 0 0 3 3 0 — 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.