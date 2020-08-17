Amesbury's Logan Burrill delivered a two-out, walk-off single to lead the Rowley Nor'Easters past Peabody Champions Pub 4-3 in Game 3 of the North Shore Baseball League semifinals on Monday.
With the score tied at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Pat Costigan (2 for 4) drew a leadoff walk and then moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Joe Rogato. Josh Goldstein later drew a walk to bring Burrill to the plate, and the former Amesbury High standout came through to give his team the series lead.
Amesbury's Levi Burrill pitched a complete game to pick up the win, allowing three runs (one earned) in seven innings, and Costigan threw out a runner at the plate from left field to help keep the Pub's offense in check.
Game 4 will be played at Twi Field in Danvers on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Triton falls in ECBL finals
The Triton 17U baseball team's season came to an end with a 9-1 loss to Beverly-Salem in the Essex County Baseball League junior division finals on Monday night. Dylan Watson led Triton at the plate, going 2 for 3 while scoring the team's lone run, while Ryan Lindholm went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Beverly-Salem finishes the double elimination tournament unbeaten, while Triton wraps up a great summer at 16-8 overall.
