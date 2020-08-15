The Triton 17U baseball team ended Newburyport's improbable run through the Essex County Baseball League junior division playoff's elimination bracket on Friday, picking up a 6-4 win to advance to the championship series.
Triton catcher Ryan Lindholm gunned down two Newburyport runners at third to end potential scoring threats in the first and fifth innings, and trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Triton scored three runs to take the lead and pick up the win.
Andy Masher finished 3 for 3 with three stolen bases and Dylan Watson went 1 for 1 with two walks and a run scored Tyler Egan got the start and pitched 4.1 innings while Carlos Jones pitched 2.2 innings in relief. Brady Ford pitched 5.1 innings for Newburyport and Tony Lucci pitched the remaining 1.2 innings.
Triton, which entered the playoffs as the top seed, now faces Beverly-Salem in the double-elimination tournament's finals starting Monday. Triton must beat Beverly-Salem twice to win the title, while Beverly-Salem only needs to win once.
Newburyport's tournament run ends after three straight wins in the elimination bracket following the team's initial first round loss.
