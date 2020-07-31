The Triton Junior Legion team beat Newburyport 5-0 on Friday evening, winning the battle of the league's top two teams to secure its place atop the Essex County Baseball League standings.
Rising Triton sophomore Tyler Egan threw a three-hit shutout to secure the win, while left fielder Dylan Watson led the offense by going 2 for 3 with two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI. Catcher Ryan Lindholm went 1 for 3 with an RBI double and shortstop Garret Sedgewick went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Newburyport was led by Lucas Stallard, who pitched 5.1 innings and had two of Newburyport's three hits, including a monster triple to right center. Steve Lawton also made a running grab with two outs and the bases loaded to prevent Triton from blowing the game open.
Triton is now 13-4 on the season while Newburyport falls to 11-6. Triton will be at Beverly-Salem on Monday and Newburyport will be at the Pentucket Nor'Easters.
Rowley Nor'Easters' streak snapped
The Rowley Nor'Easters' 10-game winning streak came to an end on Thursday as the local club fell to the North Shore Storm 5-3. Rowley is now 10-2 overall and still second in the North Shore Baseball League standings. Rowley will be back in action Saturday on the road at the Swampscott Sox.
Rams look to finish strong
The Rowley Rams are heading into the home stretch of the Intertown Twilight League season looking to solidify their playoff position. As of now the Rams are 5-3 overall with two games remaining, both against the last place Ipswich Chiefs, and currently find themselves a half game back of the Rockport Townies (5-2) for the top seed and tied with the Manchester Mariners (5-3) for second.
Rowley will face Ipswich (1-6) on the road Monday before wrapping up the regular season on Wednesday at Eiras Park. Rockport will play Ipswich on Sunday and then a two-game series against the Beverly Giants (2-5) while Manchester finishes its season with two games against the Hamilton Generals (4-3).
