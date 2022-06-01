The MIAA statewide baseball pairings were released on Wednesday.
The top 32 teams in each of the state’s five divisions, based on the MIAA power rankings system, qualified for the tournament. Teams outside of the top 32 that had a .500 record or better also qualified.
Each of our five local teams made the tournament, led by Amesbury (16-4) earning the No. 1 in Division 4. Amesbury will play the winner of No. 32 New Mission and No. 33 Hampshire at a time and date yet to be announced.
Georgetown (10-10) earned the No. 2 seed in Division 5 and will play the winner of No. 31 McCann and No. 34 Westfield Tech at home on Sunday (4 p.m.).
And in Division 3, No. 10 Newburyport (14-6) and No. 16 Pentucket (10-10) both earned first-round home games, while No. 24 Triton (11-9) will host No. 41 Southeastern in a preliminary game at a time a date to be announced.
Here are the complete baseball pairings for divisions that include local teams.
Division 3
Seedings: 1. Austin Prep (20-0); 2. Medfield (18-2); 3. Taconic (18-1); 4. Bishop Stang (13-5); 5. Foxborough (13-7); 6. Nipmuc Regional (17-3); 7. Hudson (16-4); 8. Gloucester (14-6); 9. Ashland (14-6); 10. NEWBURYPORT (14-6); 11. Dighton-Rehoboth (14-6); 12. Sandwich (14-6); 13. Oakmont Regional (15-3); 14. Arlington Catholic (12-8); 15. Hanover (11-7); 16. PENTUCKET (10-10); 17. Groton-Dunstable (13-5); 18. Apponoquet (13-9); 19. Dedham (12-8); 20. Swampscott (13-7); 21. Stoneham (13-7)
22. Bishop Fenwick (9-11); 23. Tantasqua Regional (16-4); 24. TRITON (11-9); 25. Fairhaven (11-8); 26. Dover-Sherborn (10-10); 27. North Reading (11-9); 28. Saugus (10-10); 29. Old Rochester (10-10); 30. Pittsfield (11-9); 31. Medway (7-11); 32. Archbishop Williams (7-13); 33. Diman Regional (15-3); 34. Middleborough (12-8); 35. Wilmington (10-10); 36. East Boston (17-2); 37. Martha's Vineyard (11-9); 38. Greater Lowell (9-8); 39. Norwell (10-10); 40. Bristol Plymouth (15-3); 41. Southeastern (10-8); 42. Boston Latin Academy (12-10); 43. Belchertown (9-9)
Local Preliminary Games
Friday, June 3
No. 41 Southeastern at No. 24 Triton, 4 p.m.
Local First Round Games
(TBD)
No. 17 Groton-Dunstable at No. 16 Pentucket, TBD
Monday, June 6
No. 42 Boston Latin Academy vs. No 23 Tantasqua winner at No. 10 Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Division 4
Seedings: 1. AMESBURY (16-4); 2. Uxbridge (16-4); 3. Advance Math (16-2); 4. Hamilton-Wenham (11-9); 5. Manchester-Essex (10-9); 6. Shawsheen (17-3); 7. Seekonk (9-11); 8. Bellingham (9-11); 9. Abington (15-5); 10. Northbridge (12-8); 11. Joseph Case (13-7); 12. Monument Mtn. (16-4); 13. Leicester (12-6); 14. Bay Path (16-4); 15. Tyngsborough (12-8); 16. Millbury (12-8); 17. Blackstone Valley (10-10); 18. Whittier (11-9); 19. Ipswich (6-14); 20. Cohasset (11-9);
21. Lowell Catholic (10-10); 22. Mashpee (13-9); 23. Southwick (14-6); 24. Winthrop (10-10); 25. Clinton (8-10); 26. Lunenburg (8-10); 27. Easthampton (10-9); 28. Monomoy (13-7); 29. Littleton (7-11); 30. Wareham (5-15); 31. Wahconah (8-12); 32. New Mission (11-5); 33. Hampshire (10-10); 34. Assabet (10-10); 35. South Hadley (10-10); 36. Maimonides (7-4); 37. Lynn Voc (12-6)
Local First Round Games
TBD
No. 32 New Mission vs. No. 33 Hampshire winner at No. 1 Amesbury, TBD
Division 5
Seedings: 1. Hopedale (14-6); 2. Georgetown (10-10); 3. Mount Greylock (16-4); 4. Tahanto (14-2); 5. Oxford (12-9); 6. Frontier Regional (16-4); 7. Bourne (13-7); 8. Carver (14-7); 9. Ayer Shirley (13-6); 10. Granby (16-4); 11. Douglas (11-8); 12. Pioneer Valley (17-1); 13. Sutton (9-10); 14. Greenfield (12-8); 15. Saint John Paul II (12-10); 16. Rockport (6-12); 17. Hopkins Academy (10-10); 18. Quaboag (6-11); 19. Mystic Valley (16-5); 20. Mount Everett Regional (13-7); 21. Saint Joseph's Prep (13-6); 22. Narragansett (6-12);
23. Blue Hills (9-9); 24. Sturgis Charter East (8-8); 25. Smith Vocational (8-8); 26. Millis (0-19); 27. Bromfield (9-9); 28. O'Bryant (17-3); 29. Ware (10-10); 30. Lenox Memorial (10-10); 31. McCann Tech (10-8); 32. Westport (10-8); 33. Smith Academy (9-9); 34. Westfield Tech (16-4); 35. Drury (10-10); 36. Franklin County Tech (11-9); 37. Old Colony (11-7); 38. Boston Collegiate Charter (8-3); 39. Nashoba Valley Tech (10-10); 40. Turners Falls (9-9); 41. South Shore Voc (10-8); 42. Avon (9-7); 43. Boston International (8-8); 44. St. Mary's Westfield (11-8); 45. Springfield Int'l Charter (9-9)
Local First Round Games
Sunday, June 5
No. 31 McCann vs. No. 34 Westfield Tech winner at No. 2 Georgetown, 4 p.m.
