NORTH READING -- Hitting certainly hasn't been the issue for the Triton baseball team as of late.
Heading into Saturday's game at North Reading, the Vikings were coming off three straight mercy-rule wins over Pentucket, Manchester-Essex and Ipswich. And you can bet confidence was at an all-time high after that last blowout victory over Ipswich (10-0) was the team's eighth win in its last 10 games.
But over the weekend, Triton ran into a buzzsaw.
And that buzzsaw was North Reading ace Ryan Baker, who tossed a complete-game four-hitter with six strikeouts and only one walk to lead his team to a 5-0 win. The Vikings couldn't find any gaps all day, and only got a runner to second base three times.
"We've never really had a bad pitching performance all year," said Triton coach Chris Lamothe. "This is the first time I can remember where we just couldn't hit the ball. But we were coming off three mercy-rule wins, and maybe you get a little confident after that. And then you face someone with a little more on it, a little more savvy on the mound, and you struggle. So hopefully we learn from it."
It was a scoreless game until the bottom of the third.
Triton starter Griffin Dupuis got the first two batters of the inning out, but after an Alex Carucci single, Baker (2-for-3, 2 RBI) helped himself out with a run-scoring double. Baker was then singled home by Aldo Vittozzi, and that proved to be all the run support he would need.
Triton (8-6) got a one-out single from Joe Abt in the top of the fourth, but he was thrown out trying to steal second a couple of pitches later. The Vikings' best chance, however, came in the top of the fifth when Dupuis (2-for-3) lead off the inning with a triple. Still just a 2-0 game at the time, the next batter, Jack Lindholm, tried to lay down a suicide squeeze bunt. But the pitch came in high and outside, no contact was made and Dupuis -- who was already breaking for home -- was caught in a rundown.
North Reading (8-7) then broke the game open with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Despite the final score, Dupuis still put in a solid outing as he has all season. The junior went 4.1 innings with four earned runs and six strikeouts, and senior Cole Daniels came in and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings -- the one run that came across on his watch was unearned -- with three Ks.
"Griffin pitched great," said Lamothe. "It's a tough mound to throw off of because it's higher than most in the league. So I got him out here early while we took infield to get him ready. Usually pitchers come in here and they're high because they're trying to compensate. But (North Reading) got a couple timely hits, and we made a couple of costly mistakes at the wrong time. But overall, he battled. He's been snake-bit a little this year on the mound, but he did great today."
North Reading 5, Triton 0
Triton (0): Dylan Watson cf 3-0-1, Cole Daniels rf/p 3-0-0, Joe Abt ss 3-0-1, Tyler Egan 3b 1-0-0, Jakob Lennon ph 1-0-0, Andrew Johnson lf 3-0-0, Griffin Dupuis p 3-0-2, Jack Lindholm c 2-0-0, Zach Godfrey dh 2-0-0, Connor Rumph 2b 2-0-0, Nick Dupuis 1b 0-0-0. Totals 23-0-4
North Reading (5): Matt Ryan lf 3-0-0, Craig Rubino ss 4-1-1, Alex Carucci c 4-2-3, Ryan Baker p 3-2-2, Aldo Vittozzi 2b 2-0-1, Ryan McCullough rf 3-0-1, Zach Rosatone 2b 3-0-0, Anthony Corvino 1b 2-0-0, Justin Bailey ph 1-0-0, Nick Doucette 3b 2-0-0. Totals 27-5-8
RBI: N — Baker 2, Vittozzi, McCullough
WP: Baker; LP: G. Dupuis
Triton (8-6): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Reading (8-7): 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 — 5
