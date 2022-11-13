PEMBROKE — 40 wins. 0 losses.
That was the combined record of the two teams that took the pitch on a rainy Sunday afternoon. Undefeated Newburyport, somehow the No. 9 seed in Division 3, traveling down to play fellow unbeaten and top-seeded Pembroke in the Division 3 quarterfinals.
A true heavyweight showdown.
Although, perhaps a showdown that was taking place a round or two too early.
“Yeah, this should have been a semifinal or final game,” said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau.
Nevertheless, somebody had to advance, and someone’s “Season of Destiny” had to come to an end a couple of games away from glory. So how would you think such a battle between two of the best teams in the state — regardless of division — would end?
With a freshman scoring his first career goal, of course.
As crazy as that might sound, could you script a better story? But with six minutes left, off a clear from goal, there a loose ball came to Sean Gasbarro at the 15 yard line. The freshman swung his left leg, and watched as the ball perfectly hit the bottom of the crossbar, bounced straight down and backspinned into the back of the net for what ended up being the game-winning goal.
Moments later, Newburyport stormed the field in celebration of it’s 2-1, “upset,” victory over Pembroke in the Division 3 quarterfinals. For the still-undefeated Clippers (21-0-0), the win also marks the program first ever state semifinal berth.
“It was crazy,” said Gasbarro. “The team has been giving me crap for not scoring all season, and it’s just an unreal feeling to have it in such an important moment. I honestly didn’t know what to do, it was crazy. It was my first celebration and I just slid and I went so far, it was an unreal feeling.”
Making history, in the pouring rain, is something these Clippers won’t ever forget.
“This was the game that everyone was kind of looking at when we first got the bracket,” said senior Jamie Brooks. “To come here, in these conditions, and get the win is just amazing. Everyone thought that, since this was the big senior class, if we were going to go far in the state championship this was going to be the year.”
Well, they were right.
But it’s been anything but easy.
Pembroke (20-1-0) of course didn’t earn its No. 1 seed by chance, and showcased a ton of skill even in defeat. and it was actually the Titans who took a 1-0 lead with around 15 minutes left in the first half. Off a free kick from the 20, Newburyport goalie Owen Tahnk made a great diving save to punch away the initial shot, but great hustle from Pembroke’s Jack Duperre got him to the rebound first and he was able to poke it in.
After “earning” the No. 9 seed, and having to go on the road to play defending state champion Norwell in the Round of 16, now here the Clippers were down a goal to a fellow undefeated team — on the road again — in the quarters.
At that moment, some teams would have bemoaned their overall luck.
But not the Clippers.
“The MIAA hasn’t made it easy for us at all,” said Bleau. “We basically showed them that they were wrong, I think that’s for sure. Unfortunately for Pembroke they had to play us this early. But yeah our tenacity has been great, this game especially.”
Relying on past experience of trailing by a goal to Central Catholic and Beverly this year, Newburyport responded. With under five minutes left in the first half, Luke O’Brien boomed a free kick from the opposite 45 that sailed beautifully into the box. Caelan Twichell flew in from the left side, and the senior headed it into the back of the net for his school-record 20th goal of the season.
“These boys deserve it so much, all of these seniors,” said Gasbarro. “To give them that is just, they deserve it so much. It’s just an unreal feeling.”
Newburyport controlled play in the second half and drew three early corners. Even though they came away empty on those chances, James Forrest-Hay, Spencer Colwell, Zach Rosa and the rest of the Clippers still set the tone with their physicality. Tahnk came out of his net to snag one dangerous cross in the second half, but for the most part it felt like the Clippers were destined to find the back of the net at some point.
And the goal did come.
“Unbelievable, right?” said Bleau on Gasbarro’s game-winner. “He’s been playing better and better for us all year, and he played great when I subbed him in during the first half. A freshman stepping up and doing that, just awesome.”
Newburyport will now play No. 12 Stoneham in the Division 3 semifinals on Tuesday at Manning Field in Lynn (7 p.m.).
Newburyport 2, Pembroke 1
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Goals: N — Caelan Twichell, Sean Gasbarro; P — Jack Duperre
Assists: N — Luke O’Brien
Saves: N — Owen Tahnk 5; P — Jack Taylor 6
Newburyport (21-0-0): 1 1 — 2
Pembroke (20-1-0): 1 0 — 1
