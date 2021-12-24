Newburyport girls basketball coach Karen Grutchfield certainly understands the value of facing some good competition over the holiday break.
In many ways, it’s like a mid-major college team scheduling a power-5 opponent in their non-conference slate.
“It’s critical,” said Grutchfield, “Even today (Thursday), we were suppose to play tonight down in Haverhill and they had to cancel the game. We were all bummed out because we know Haverhill is a good team and we wanted that chance to play them.
“But it’s so important to play in a tournament over the break to keep us fresh and to keep us excited. We need it to keep building and to keep working towards where we eventually want to be as a team.”
Well, the Clippers will get that opportunity — and then some — next week.
The annual Institute of Savings Holiday Tournament kicks off Tuesday at Newburyport High, and the four teams participating come in with a combined one loss between them on the young season.
The host Clippers (3-0) open against rival Triton at 5:45 p.m. The Vikings (3-1) have won three in a row after a 3-point loss at Swampscott in their season opener, and will come in off a thrilling double-OT win over Essex Tech where sophomore Kendall Leibert was the hero with 28 points.
The game before, scheduled for a 4 p.m. tip, pits two undefeated teams in Hamilton-Wenham (3-0) and Ipswich (2-0). The two winners will face off in the championship the following day, with the two losers playing a consolation game right before.
“I think the girls are looking forward to it, especially because it’s home this year,” said Grutchfield. “I’m also grateful for the Institue of Savings. They sponser it and they make a big deal out of it for the girls. They make T-shirts and they do an all-tournament team and they provide trophies, so it’s all so well-done.
“We didn’t get to have it last year, so I think everyone is excited to be back.”
It certainly won’t be a cakewalk, but Newburyport should be considered the favorite heading into the tournament. The dynamic guard duo of Makenna Ward (14.3 ppg) and Deirdre McElhinney (13.3 ppg) have returned to their Daily News All-Star ways from a year ago, and fellow junior Emma Foley (14.7 ppg) is an emerging dominant threat in the post and has been the team’s leading scorer twice.
“She’s hungry and she’s committed,” said Grutchfield of Foley. “She had a good summer in summer league, and it’s been so awesome to watch her emerge. I’m so proud of her for stepping up and putting in the work to be good.
“Each game she’s improving.”
Triton, however, is still more than capable of going into its rival’s gym and picking up a win. Leibert (13.3 ppg) is the team’s leading scorer, but Molly Kimball, Caitlin Frary, Maeve Heffernan and Olivia Kiricoples have all been solid for the Vikings, and sophomore Lia Hatheway has emerged as a deadly threat from beyond the arc.
On the other side of the bracket, watch out for Hamilton-Wenham’s Jane Maguire, who was on the Boston Herald’s preseason Watch List. and Ipswich is led by senior captain Carter King, who scored 18 points in the Tigers’ most recent win over Manchester-Essex.
Institute for Savings Tournament Schedule
(All games at Newburyport High)
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Game 1: Ipswich vs. Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.
Game 2: Triton vs. Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:45 p.m.
