Drew Scialdone knows what a winner looks like.
He’s been a part of plenty of it over his first three years at Amesbury High between football and baseball, and on the diamond he’s given opposing CAL coaches nightmares over how to get him out. The rising-senior outfielder has led the Redhawks to a CAL Baker title, three playoff appearances and two straight trips to the MIAA Division 4 Quarterfinals during his tenure, all while putting up some truly wild stats.
Seriously, just look at these numbers.
The past two seasons combined, over which Scialdone has been named a Daily News All-Star and a two-time All-CAL selection, he’s hit .479 (67-for-140) with 54 runs scored, 40 RBI and 3 home runs over 46 total games. It’s been pretty clear that he’s possessed one of the best bats in the CAL during that stretch, and a bat that will use every part of the field while also hitting for power.
And now, we can say that it’s a Division 1 college bat.
On Tuesday, Scialdone made his commitment official after signing on to play at the University of Maine. With his spring success at Amesbury the past few years, coupled with summers traveling the country and showcasing his skills alongside Show New England Baseball, those following along knew Scialdone had the talent to go big, and that a decision could come soon.
But one aspect in particular pushed Maine over the edge.
“After I visited Maine and met the coach (Nick Derba) in person, it was a pretty easy decision,” said Scialdone. “It comes down to winning, and UMaine wins more than the other schools I was looking at. Being up there and meeting the coaches, it’s just a great group that I really want to play hard for.”
Last year, UMaine had its best season in over a decade. The Black Bears (32-21) won the America East Tournament, and qualified for their first NCAA Regional for the first time since 2011.
In due time, Scialdone will be looking to help the program add to that.
And not surprisingly, numerous schools from all three collegiate levels were vying for Scialdone’s services. He wanted to stay in the New England area, and interestingly is the second Amesbury baseball star to commit to the Black Bears in as many years. Logan Burrill (AHS ‘20), who spent two years at juco powerhouse Northern Essex Community College, is now a rising-senior at Maine, so the two unfortunately won’t intersect two springs from now. Then you had Scialdone’s former teammate, Jake Harring — who transferred to Austin Prep this past year — committing to Division 1 Hofstra a couple of weeks ago.
So it’s been a nice little stretch here for Amesbury baseball players.
But ultimately, Scialdone is relieved, and ecstatic, to have the decision done and over with.
“I’m happy for the closure of it,” said Scialdone, who credited Show Baseball coach Steve Lomasney for a great deal of his development. “And it’s awesome. Playing Division 1 college baseball, it’s something that I’ve always wanted. But I have to just keep taking it day by day. Just continue to improve and keep getting better. I definitely want to keep getting stronger in the gym, get better as a hitter, and overall just be a better athlete.”
So now that his college athletic path is clear, it begs a question.
You still playing football this upcoming fall, Drew?
“Oh yeah!,” said Scialdone. “I can’t wait for football season to start up again. We’ve been a really strong team the past few years and I think we’re going to be good again this year.”
