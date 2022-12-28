NORTH ANDOVER — You’ll have to pardon the cliché, but Pentucket and Andover girls basketball have had some classic games over the years pitted against each other in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic. The third-place game during the tournament in the 2017-18 season immediately comes to mind, when Liv Cross scored 15 points and Maddie Doyle added 11 to lead Pentucket to a 55-49 win.
But, what else would you expect when two of the top programs in the entire state meet?
However, Wedensday’s latest meeting between the two won’t be featured on the 30-For-30 when ESPN decides to document the “rivalry” in the coming decades.
Andover, with four starters returning from last year’s team that made the Division 1 state title game, took it to Pentucket to the tune of a 63-44 victory in Wednesday’s CMCC semifinals. The Golden Warriors advance to the tournament finals on Friday at 5 p.m., while the Panthers will play in the third-place game at 2:30 p.m.
“I think this year and last year they’re the best team in the state,” said Pentucket coach John McNamara. “They lost in the finals last year, but I still think they’re the best team. They’re big, they’re well-coached, they can shoot it and they can pass. We were up against it today and we just didn’t play very good defense to start, and they picked us apart.
“If you don’t play well against the best team in the state, you’re going to pay the price. and that’s kind of what happened to us today.”
Andover (5-0) is led by 6-foot-2 Quinnipiac recruit Anna Foley, as well as 5-10 point guard and Curry commit Amelia Hanscom.
The Warriors were three points away from beating Springfield Central in last year’s Div. 1 title game, and basically returned the bulk of that roster with a singular goal in mind.
On Wednesday, Hanscom poured in 16 points, Foley was right behind with 11 and a third returning starter in all-state soccer player Michaela Buckley chipped in 10.
And the Warriors wasted no time setting the tone.
Buckley connected on a pair of backdoor layups early, and an and-1 from Hanscom made it 7-0 just 90 seconds into the game.
Pentucket (4-2) called a quick timeout, and got a spark when Gabby Bellacqua connected on her own and-1.
But at the end of the first quarter, Andover still led by double digits, 17-7.
“We kept battling,” said McNamara.
“Give the kids credit for that, our attitude was good. It’s just, defensively we couldn’t get it done, and our offense was helter-skelter.”
Abby Dube and Bethany Cloutier tried to help Pentucket claw back into it during the second quarter, but Foley came alive with a pair of buckets to give Andover a 32-17 lead at halftime. The Panthers got as close as 38-27 in the third quarter off 3s from Dube and Ava Diburro, but could never get it into single digits.
Cloutier and Dube led the way with 7 points, Alyssa Thompson added 6 and and both Bellacqua and freshman Amelia Crowe chipped in 5.
It wasn’t the result Pentucket necessarily wanted, but playing one of the best program’s in the state has its benefits.
“That’s why we play these tournaments to get ready for the state tournament,” said McNamara.
“We don’t see this level of play in the Cape Ann League, so that’s why we do this.
So yeah, sometimes a pounding against a good team like that, you can learn a lot. Hopefully that’s the case.”
Despite Wednesday’s lopsided score, the respect between the two program’s runs deep.
“Coach McNamara is such a great coach,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino. “I learn something new from him every time we talk, every time we go against each other. Utmost respect for him, his team and his program. I can’t say enough good things, and they made us think a lot today. But we came out and we executed what we wanted to do pretty well, and it was nice to see.
“But they’ll be a team to watch in D2 this year, for sure. They’ll go far.”
Andover 63, Pentucket 44
Pentucket (44): A.Conover 2 0-0 4, Cloutier 2 2-5 7, Thompson 1 3-4 6, S.Bellacqua 1 0-0 2, K.Conover 0 2-2 2, DiBurro 1 0-0 3, Dube 3 0-0 7, G.Bellacqua 2 1-1 5, Crowe 2 1-1 5, King 0 3-6 3. Totals 14 12-19 44
Andover (63): Dorelas 2 0-1 4, Kobelski 3 0-0 6, Buckley 5 0-0 10, Hanscom 5 6-6 16, White 1 0-0 3, Lenihan 4 0-0 8, Vidoni 2 1-2 5, Foley 5 1-1 11. Ttoals 26 8-12 63
3-pointers: Pentucket — Cloutier, Thompson, DiBurro, Dube; Andover — White
Pentucket (4-2): 7 10 16 11 — 44
Andover (5-0): 17 15 14 17 — 63
