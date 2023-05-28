GEORGETOWN — A year ago, the Newburyport baseball team was limping down the stretch of the regular season, but found just a little something when it beat rival Triton, 14-4, in the Bert Spofford Tournament consolation game.
We all remember what happened next, right?
The Clippers took that little bit of positive mojo, and used it to fuel an epic run to the Division 3 state title game where it nearly beat an historically-great Austin Prep team.
So is history destined to repeat itself?
Flash forward to this spring, and Newburyport once again found itself on a three-game losing streak heading into the Spofford Tournament. But after a wild win against Triton on Saturday, the Clippers got a combined gem from Owen Tahnk and Steve Lawton to beat defending champion Amesbury, 10-2, Sunday afternoon to bring the beloved tournament trophy home and take a two-game winning streak into next week’s D3 state tourney.
“It can’t hurt us,” said Newburyport coach Mark Rowe. “Last year we won on the last day and you saw what that did. I’m not saying that will happen again this year, but it’s certainly better than losing the last two.”
Tahnk, a Harvard commit, was named the Spofford Tournament MVP. Over the two games, he went 4-for-6 at the plate while getting walked five times, scored five runs, drove in four RBI and on Sunday pitched four no-hit innings with eight strikeouts to pick up the win.
The Clippers (13-7) scored a run in the second when Will Walsh (2-for-5, 2 RBI) singled home Parker Cowles (2-for-3, 3 RBI), then added another in the third when Cowles drew a bases-loaded walk. A four-run fourth inning for the Clippers broke the game open at 6-0, with the only two hits in the frame being two-run singles from Tahnk and Walsh.
Amesbury (10-10) struck back in the fifth with RBI-hits from Drew Scialdone and Will Arsenault, but Newburyport wasted no time responding with three in the sixth to push the lead back to 10-2. After Tahnk cruised through the first four innings on the mound, Lawton took the reigns and tossed three solid frames with five punchouts — with both of the runs allowed being unearned.
“Right from the first inning we were focused,” said Rowe. “This is a long weekend, especially when you get a hot day, but they showed up ready to play. Owen obviously did his thing and Steven came in and did a great job, so I’m very, very proud.”
Spofford Tournament 1st Round: Newburyport and Triton deliver instant classic
GEORGETOWN — Here’s a treat for you all, a reader’s choice, if you will: pick any one of the following words.
Epic. Classic. Trainwreck. Perseverance. Clutch. Wallkoff.
The truth being, you could choose any one of those six descriptors, and each could be used to accurately sum up Saturday’s first round Bert Spofford Tournament game between rivals Newburyport and Triton.
A “beautiful nightmare,” as Beyoncé might sing.
But at the end of the day, despite a handful of errors by each team that aided comeback efforts, clutch performances and a refusal not to lose wound up telling the final story.
Newburyport looked dead in the water trailing 7-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but scored three unearned runs in the frame before adding five in the sixth to go up 10-7. All of a sudden, a Triton team who had controlled basically the whole game trailed by three going into its final at-bat. But as it turned out, that was no problem, as the Vikings got help from a Clipper error to remarkably respond with a five-run top of the seventh — reclaiming the lead, 12-10.
Newburyport, now it’s your turn for final at-bats.
Incredibly — historically — this game’s last chapter was still being written. A throwing error kept Newburyport alive, and Charlie Forrest (3-for-3, 4 RBI) delivered a clutch, two-out single to score Owen Tahnk and Jackson DeVivo and send the Clippers to an epic, 13-12, walkoff win over the Vikings on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.
“Obviously it takes will, desire, and a little bit of luck,” said Newburyport coach Mark Rowe. “We had a little bit of all of those things today, and it was just one of those classic games that it seemed like nobody wanted to win. But we were able to just keep coming back. We give it, take it back and then give it right back and then take it again. You know, it’s a testament to both teams that they were both able to battle through it.”
Newburyport (12-7) advances to play Amesbury (10-9) in Sunday’s Spofford Tournament finals at 2 p.m. Meanwhile Triton (12-7) will play host Georgetown (13-6) in the consolation game at 11 a.m.
It wasn’t pretty at times, but it was a win Newburyport needed.
The Clippers had lost three in a row heading into Saturday, and dropped to No. 25 in the latest Division 3 rankings with hosting a play-in game looking like their most likely playoff-opening fate. Beating Amesbury on Sunday and winning the Spofford may boost them up high enough to avoid that, but if anything, the Clippers just needed to get that feeling of earning a win again.
Forrest — who came on in a pinch-hitting role midway through the game — was excellent, and Owen Tahnk (3-for-4, 2 RBI), DeVivo (1-for-1, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and Steve Lawton (2-for-3) all had big games for the Clippers. Lawton also came on in a based loaded, two-out situation in the top of the seventh and got a big strikeout to both keep it a two-run game, and eventually get the win on the mound.
“We had lost three in a row, and a long time in this one it looked like it was going to be four,” said Rowe. “So I think it was important for us to win, but the kids knew that we were coming into this weekend knowing we’re going to play an early (state) tournament game. So we came in knowing we were going to have a lot of subs, and pitching we were going to be moving guys in and out. So we obviously came into this tournament to win, but we also came realistically knowing we had to do what we had to do for next week.”
Triton certainly would like a few plays back, but did out-hit the Clippers, 18-12. The Vikings got strong days at the plate from Tyler Egan (3-for-4, 2 RBI), Cole Piaseczynski (3-for-4, 3 RBI), Josh Penney (3-for-5), Tim Hussey (2-for-3, 2 RBI), Griffin Dupuis (2-for-3), Jack Lindholm (2-for-5, 2 RBI) and Connor Rumph (2-for-4).
Kimball dominates, Amesbury back to Spofford finals
After beating Georgetown in the first round of the Spofford Tournament on Saturday, 5-1, Amesbury now has 10 wins on the season.
Trevor Kimball has seven of them on the mound.
The senior ace was once again excellent, scattering three hits while striking out seven to lead the Red Hawks (10-9) back to the tournament finals — where they’ll try to defend their crown against Newburyport at 2 p.m. More impressively, though, after starting the season 1-6, the Red Hawks will at the very least take a .500 record into the Division 4 state tournament.
“He’s our ace, he’s our Shohei Ohtani out there,” said Amesbury coach Joel Bierley on Kimball, who’s also hitting .341 on the season. “And we have our ‘Mike Trout’ out there in center field with Drew Scialdone who’s hitting almost .600. But Trevor does that every day for us. He wants the ball, and we’re happy to give it to him.”
Amesbury scored all of its runs off Georgetown ace Zach Gilmore in the third inning.
Kimball hit a little dribbler with the bases loaded that would have only scored one (Josh Roberts), but turned into two (Scialdone) on an error on the throw to first. Tyler Bartniski then blasted a two-run double, and freshman Joe Celia singled him in to make it 5-0.
Which was plenty of run support for Kimball, and the Red Hawks coupled that with clean defense behind him.
“For whatever reason we were a little tentative the first time through the lineup,” said Georgetown coach Phil Desilets. “The second time through we started to put the ball in play better, but Trevor’s an all-league pitcher for a reason. You give him a five-run lead, and he’s able to breath a little easier.”
The Royals scored their lone run in the fourth inning when Hayden Ruth lead off with a single and eventually scored on a Cam Willis single. Freshman pitcher Oliver Thibeault was also strong in relief, tossing four scoreless innings with a pair of punchouts.
Newburyport 10, Amesbury 2
Spofford Tournament Final
Newburyport (10): Jack Sullivan ss 3-1-1, Connor Stick 2b 2-2-1, Milo Freundlich ph/ss 0-0-0, Max Puleo dh 3-0-0, Ben Cook c 1-0-0, Owen Tahnk p/1b 2-2-1, Charlie Forrest rf 3-0-0, Eli Suchecki ph 2-1-1, Parker Cowles 3b 3-2-2, Will Walsh lf 5-0-2, Jackson DeVivo cf 3-0-1, Colin Klapes ph 2-1-2, Steve Lawton cf/p 3-1-1, Brayden Johnson ph 0-0-0. Totals 32-10-12
Amesbury (2): Josh Roberts 3b 3-0-0, Brady Nash ph 1-0-0, Drew Scialdone cf/p 3-0-1, Will Arsenault c 3-0-1, Trevor Kimball lf 3-0-0, Tyler Bartniski 1b 3-0-0, Luke Arsenault p 3-0-0, Hunter Belisle rf 2-0-0, Joe Celia dh 1-1-0, Kyle Palen ph 0-0-0, Aiden Fortier ss 2-1-1, Liam McNally ph 1-0-0, Justin Dube 2b 0-0-0. Totals 25-2-3
RBI: N — Walsh 3, Tahnk 2, Cowles 2, Klapes 2, Freundlich; A — Scialdone, W. Arsenault
WP: Tahnk; LP: Arsenault
Newburyport (13-7): 0 1 1 4 0 3 1 — 10
Amesbury (10-10): 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2
Georgetown 12, Triton 2
Spofford Consolation Game
Triton (2): Rumph 1-1-1, Lindholm 3-0-0, Dupuis 3-0-0, Egan 2-0-1, Penney 2-0-0, Johnson 2-1-0, Piaseczynski 3-0-1, Hussey 1-0-1, Bonasera 1-0-0, Fraser 1-0-0, Lennon 2-0-1. Totals 21-2-5
Georgetown (12): Ruth p 2-0-0, Thibeault cr 0-1-0, Gilstein c 2-1-0, Maniatis pr 1-0-1, Gilbo cf 2-2-2, Gioia lf 4-0-1, Willis 2b 3-3-2, Lee dh 3-1-1, Harris pr 0-1-0, Thompson 3b 1-1-0, Z. Gilmore ph 1-1-1, Ryan 1b 2-0-0, Riley ph 0-0-0, T. Gilmore ss 3-1-2, Giguere rf 0-0-0. Totals 24-12-10
RBI: G — Willis 3, T. Gilmore 2, Ruth, Gilbo, Lee, Maniatis; T — Rumph, Egan
WP: Ruth; LP: Bonasera
Triton (12-8): 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Georgetown (14-6): 0 2 3 0 6 1 — 12
Amesbury 5, Georgetown 1
Spofford Tournament 1st Round
Amesbury (5): Josh Roberts 3b 4-1-2, Drew Scialdone cf 1-1-1, Will Arsenault c 4-1-1, Trevor Kimball p 3-1-0, Tyler Bartniski 1b 3-1-1, Luke Arsenault lf 3-0-1, Hunter Belisle rf 3-0-0, Joe Celia dh 4-0-1, Aiden Fortier ss 3-0-0, Justin Dube 0-0-0. Totals 28-5-7
Georgetown (1): Jake Gilbo cf 3-0-1, Ty Gilmore ss 3-0-0, Hayden Ruth rf 3-1-1, Jason Gioia lf 3-0-0, Ethan Lee dh 3-0-0, Cam Willis 2b 3-0-1, Jake Thompson 3b 3-0-0, Elijah Ryan 1b 3-0-0, Jake Gilstein c 1-0-0, Zach Gilmore p 0-0-0. Totals 25-1-3
RBI: A — Bartniski 2, Kimball, Celia; G — Willis
WP: Kimball (7 IP, 1 ER, 7 K); LP: Z. Gilmore
Amesbury (10-9): 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 — 5
Georgetown (13-6): 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Newburyport 13, Triton 12
Spofford Tournament 1st Round
Triton (12): Connor Rumph ss 4-2-2, Jack Lindholm cf 5-2-2, Griffin Dupuis 3b/2b 3-1-2, Tyler Egan p/1b 4-1-3, Andrew Johnson c 3-1-0, Josh Penney 1b/3b 5-2-3, Cole Piaseczynski rf 4-2-3, Tim Hussey 2b/p 3-1-2, Jakob Lennon lf 3-0-1. Totals 34-12-18
Newburyport (13): Jack Sullivan ss 2-1-0, Milo Freundlich ss 2-0-0, Connor Stick 2b 2-2-1, Max Puleo dh 3-4-0, Owen Tahnk 1b 4-3-3, Will Walsh rf/p 3-0-0, Jackson DeVivo rf 1-2-1, Parker Cowles 3b 1-0-1, Ben Perron 3b 3-1-1, Eli Suchecki lf 2-0-0, Charlie Forrest ph/rf 3-0-3, Steve Lawton cf 3-0-2, Ben Cook c 3-0-0. Totals 32-13-12
RBI: N — Forrest 4, Perron 2, DeVivo 2, Tahnk 2, Walsh, Cowles, Perron, Lawton; T — Lindholm 2, Egan 2, Piaseczynski 2, Hussey 2, Rumph, Dupuis, Penney, Lennon
WP: Lawton; LP: Hussey
Triton (12-7): 0 2 2 2 1 0 5 — 12
Newburyport (12-7): 2 0 0 0 3 5 3 — 13
