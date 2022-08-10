Newburyport’s Callie Batchelder was already one of the top high school lacrosse recruits in the country. After the supremely talented 5-foot-6 attacker committed to play for Division 1 Harvard last September — well before her junior season at Governor’s Academy even kicked off — — that became abundantly clear.
But if more evidence was needed, she is providing it this week.
Callie, the latest from the athletic Batchelder family, is currently in Sparks, Maryland for the National Team Development Program at the home of USA Lacrosse. The event features the top 150 players in the country, and out of that group only 66 are U18 players like Batchelder. Over the course of the three-day combine (Monday-Wednesday), players have been going over everything from on-field instruction and training, nutrition and recruitment tips, strength training and sport psychology training.
Basically, it’s a camp put on by the best, for the best.
“We have two field sessions a day, one in the morning and one at night,” said Batchelder. “Honestly, it’s just been a super cool experience because you’re also representing your area. There’s only a couple of us from Mass., so it’s been cool to learn from the different coaches and the different players that are here. I’m around some of the best players in the country right now, so I’ve been trying to learn from them whenever I can.”
While instructional at its core, USA Lacrosse is still trying to take care of some business at the combine. At the conclusion of the Development Program, the organization will select 20 players to represent the country as USA Selects in any upcoming competitions against international teams.
Batchelder is unsure of her odds of making the official Team USA roster, but she certainly earned her spot at the combine. Last spring as a junior at Governor’s, she was named First Team All-ISL, All-NEPSAC and an All-American. She was also a tri-captain for the basketball team in the winter, mirroring her older brother, Will, who himself is a D1 athlete who is headed to the Holy Cross hoop team this fall. But Callie’s niche is definitely lacrosse, and over the summer she plays club for the MX Bears who are coached by her mother and Newburyport High girls coach, Catherine Batchelder.
“USA Lacrosse, they held like 60 regional tryouts across the country and you could go to any of them,” said Callie. “That’s how they decided who would be chosen to come here for the Development Camp. It was a three-hour tryout and you went in front of a bunch of coaches and college scouts to play. At the tryout in Mass. we had a bunch of girls from around New England who came out.”
And it’s obvious that Batchelder made her mark at the tryout.
So the plan now is a simple one.
Having already finished up the summer club season with MXB Lacrosse, Batchelder will enjoy the last day of the combine on Wednesday before heading home to prepare for her senior year at Governor’s. It’s setting up to be another strong year on the field, and after that it’ll be off to Harvard to take her game to the next level.
But the experience this week was already a small taste of what’s to come.
“I’m super fortunate to have gotten this experience,” said Batchelder. “It’s probably one that I’ll never forget. Competing against some of the best players in the country has been awesome, and I know I’ll be better because of it.”
