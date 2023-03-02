It’s probably not fair to say that Ashton Wonson is still a “newbie” when it comes to wrestling, but it’s not like he’s some sort of super-seasoned vet quite yet. While fellow Triton greats of year’s past wrestled literal hundreds of matches over their careers, heading into this weekend, Wonson has “just” 98 under his belt.
But guess who’s still going to the New England Championship anyway?
Through factors well out of his control since entering high school four years ago — pandemic, illness — Wonson’s career has been filled with plenty of adversity. But through it all, the 220-pounder continued to dedicate himself to the sport, and turned himself into one of the top wrestlers in the entire state.
And now, he’ll get to end his career competing against the top wrestlers from all across New England.
“I’m definitely super excited about it seeing as I’ve never made it to this point before,” said Wonson. “It’s honestly unbelievable, and I’m just very grateful. Even last week at All-States, I of course wish I could have done a little better, but if something happened the week prior at States I wouldn’t have even been there in the first place. So I’m just grateful for everything that’s happened this season.”
The best part though? It’s all earned.
Make no mistake, it’s no accident that Wonson finds himself in the position he’s in. The tri-captain will walk into New England’s with a 40-6 record for the season, and having earned his spot there after placing fourth at All-States the week prior. This after taking second at the NEC/CAL Open, third at the Division 3 North Sectional and second at the Div. 3 State Meet over the course of the last month.
Wonson is also the only local wrestler who qualified for New England’s this year, and is the first from Triton to compete since Anthony Ostrander in 2019.
“I’ve been with Ashton for four years now, but eight seasons between wrestling and being his D-Line coach in football,” said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. “His leadership is impeccable. He never does the wrong thing, always does the right thing, and he makes every single practice and meet.
“He’s only had 98 career matches, so he’s still getting better by leaps and bounds.”
It’s not like Wonson will be walking into a lion’s den this weekend, either.
As far as 220-pounders go, the most competitive scene in all of New England was in Massachusetts. Gloucester’s Jayden Toppan — the All-State champion who Wonson has lost to four times this year, twice in the closing seconds — is the No. 1 ranked in all of New England. Then you have Matt Harold of Haverhill, Jermaneel Vazquez of Hampden Charter and Patrick DesLauriers of Ashland — the Lowell Holiday champion who had a 50-0 record before Wonson beat him at Division 3 States and sent shockwaves through New England.
And it’s sort of been a round-robin between the group.
Wonson has beat Vazquez, but then Vazquez has beat Harold and Harold has beat Toppen. There will of course be excellent competition this weekend from New Hampshire, Connecticut and the like, but it’s basically anyone’s title to win.
So why not Wonson?
“Definitely the key is going to be dictating the tempo no matter where I am,” said Wonson. “If I dictate the tempo of the entire match, every time, I think I’ll be alright. When I first get into a match, I like to feel out what their strength is and go off of that. If I can’t do what I’m best at, why try to do something I’m not great at and risk doing something stupid? So I’m feeling pretty good, and yeah just really excited to get out there and compete.”
No matter what happens, though, the journey to even get here is something he won’t ever forget.
“I started wrestling my freshman year, and the thought never crossed my mind that I could make it to New England’s until like halfway through my senior year,” said Wonson. “My first goal this season was to win a state championship, so when that didn’t happen I was a little bummed. But the thought definitely started to form in the back of my mind of making it to New England’s.
“So to do it, and to be there my senior year, it’s going to be special.”
