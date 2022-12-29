221228-et-cru-PentucketFEATURE-1.JPG

Jackson Burke, 2, of Haverhill and his grandfather, Bob Beaton, assistant coach for the Pentucket Regional high girls basketball team, watch the Andover vs. Beverly boys basketball game together during the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon at Merrimack College. Jackson’s mother, Amy Burke, is a former Haverhill Hillie basketball player.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

