BYFIELD -- Everyone involved with the Triton softball progam is pretty excited right about now.
Captains Reghan Haley, Izzy Oldoni and Haleigh Harris are excited.
Coach Alan Noyes and his assistants are excited.
Parents, fans and the school administration are all excited.
Everyone.
And what's not to be excited about?
After a 7-4 victory over Wilmington on Friday, Triton moved to a perfect 4-0 on a young season that's seen it beat opponents by a combined score of 47-12. The Vikings are defending CAL Kinney co-champions, returned 11 players from a roster that made the Division 3 Quarterfinals last spring, and just earlier this week, welcomed a new scoreboard out in left field -- funded by the Boosters -- that is the first of a handful of upgrades around the "stadium."
As another CAL team put it: "This Viking squad is a wagon!"
"We have pretty high expectations," said Oldoni, the team's centerfielder and leadoff hitter. "I think the main thing we're sticking by this year is to try and better ourselves from last year. We're shooting higher."
But those lofty endgoals try to be seldom discussed in the dugout.
The Vikings still remember coming into last season, when after a subpar 2021 campaign not a lot was thought of them around the league. Throw in that they were a rather young team, and you can imagine the CAL-wide surprise when they remained near the top of standings all season and gave eventual Division 4 state champion Amesbury arguably its hardest game of the year.
A year later, however, and the role has been reversed.
"Last year was kind of difficult because we came in as the underdogs, no one was really expecting much of us," said Harris. "So last year, coming out the way we did, was a shock to some people. So other teams are out for blood this year. We need to make sure we're staying humble and doing our job every game."
CAL teams know fully what they're up against now.
Besides the three senior captains, two in Oldoni and Harris who hit over .350 last year, Triton returned two Daily News All-Star pitchers in junior Mallory Johnson and sophomore Emma Penniman. All five are key forces in the lineup as well, along with fellow returning Daily News All-Star Kyla Story (.456 last year), Skylar Colburn (.370) and Grace Romine (.310). Then add power-hitting senior Andrea Boyle to the lineup, who missed all of last year with an injury but has returned this spring and was hitting .600 heading into Friday's game, as well as a promising freshman in second baseman Ava Johnson.
So it's no wonder why expectations are high.
But the Vikings are just taking it game-by-game, knowing that they're going to get every team's best each time out.
"Just because we won the CAL last year, anything can happen this year," said Haley. "We need to stay humble and we have to build up from the ground again. So, it's really important for us to respect the other teams and not just come in thinking that we're going to beat them."
So far, though, it's four up and four down.
Friday's game had a more than rocky start, with Triton committing six errors in the top of the first inning that led to two unearned Wilmington runs. But the Vikings quickly settled down defensively, and wasted no time chipping into the lead.
Story ripped a double down the left field line to score Ava Johnson in the bottom of the first inning, then Oldoni tied it at 2-2 in the second on an RBI-single to score Mallory Johnson. The Vikings then took the lead with two runs in the third, added another in the fourth, then responded with two in the sixth after Wilmington had cut it to a 5-4 game in the top half of the inning.
"I just told them to stop booting the ball," said Triton coach Alan Noyes after that rough first inning. "We came right back and evened the game up, and pretty much played who we are after that. They're older, but sometimes they play immaturely. The good news is that they battled through it and righted the ship."
Triton 7, Wilmington 4
Triton (7): Izzy Oldoni cf 4-1-2, Avery Johnson 2b 3-2-1, Kyla Story ss 2-2-2, Skylar Colburn c 2-1-0, Haleigh Harris 1b 2-0-0, Emma Penniman p 4-0-1, Mallory Johnson rf 3-1-1, Regan Haley 3b 2-0-0, Maddie January lf 3-0-0, Alex McManus cr 0-0-0. Totals 25-7-7
RBI: Harris 2, Story, Oldoni, Penniman, Johnson
WP: Penniman (7 IP, 1 ER, 6 K);
Wilmington: 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 4
Triton (4-0): 1 1 2 1 0 2 0 — 7
