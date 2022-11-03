Amanda Conway is ready to dominate.
The lifelong Methuen resident, who recently moved to Amesbury about a year ago, is set to begin her third season of professional hockey. Earlier this year, the 5-foot-4, lightning-quick forward signed a contract extension to re-up with the Connecticut Whale of the Premier Hockey Federation, who start their season at the Warrior Ice Arena against the Boston Pride this Saturday for a 7 p.m. puck drop.
“I’m super excited,” said Conway on heading into Year 3 of professional hockey. “We had an exhibition game last Friday, so it was nice to get back out there with the team. I think we’re all looking forward to getting back on the ice and hopefully getting back to the championship.”
Based entirely off trends, Conway is in for a massive year.
She was drafted No. 18 overall by the Whale in 2020, but her rookie season was cut short due to the pandemic. The team only played five total games, and Conway herself only suited up in four of them and registered one goal and one assist. Still, the shortened season ended up being the perfect introduction to what is was going to take to play at that level, and during that inital offseason Conway responded accordingly.
“I definitely think it was the speed of the game, that was my biggest issue originally,” said Conway. “I felt good out there, I felt confident, but I knew I needed to get faster.”
Well, she did just that.
Last season, after a summer in the gym, Conway finished fourth in the PHF in goals (12), led the league in power play goals (5) and was sixth in points (21) in just 18 games. Her breakout season was a huge reason why Connecticut made a run to the Isobel Cup championship game, where she scored a goal in what ended up being a 4-2 loss to the Pride.
“It was definitely a fun year,” said Conway. “We obviously wanted to win in the finals, but it was still a good experience. That’s sort of our big motivation this year though, to get back to the finals and win it this time.”
But after another offseason of work, Conway says her game is in a fantastic spot.
As the director of the North Shore Wings Hockey Club girls program in Middleton — which she previously played for — and coach of their U19 team, she gets plenty of skating time in. But this summer, she also connected with an old coach from her Boston Shamrock days.
“One of my old coaches at Shamrocks, Josh Hector, he has a skating treadmill at his gym in Natick,” said Conway. “I skated on that every other day during the offseason, that was probably the biggest thing I did besides my normal workouts. But I feel a lot faster and stronger because of it. I’m definitely ready for the season.”
A faster, more explosive and now more experienced Conway could only spell trouble for the rest of the PHF.
Of course, scoring goals has never been a problem for Conway. She buried a remarkable 204 of them in just three seasons in high school for the Metheun/Tewksbury co-op team, which at the time had her No. 2 all-time in the state. She then took a development year to play with the Boston Shamrocks in the Junior Women’s Hockey League, and was rather unstoppable with 30 goals and 13 assists in 28 games. That got her a scholarship to Norwich University, where she graduated with a school-record 116 goals. She won a National Championship with the Cadets her sophomore year, and earned NCAA Division 3 MVP honors as a senior.
But come Saturday, it will be the start of a 24-game regular season for Connecticut, and Day 1 of Year 3 for Conway.
The league has expanded to seven teams this year, and if the Whale want to make a repeat run to the championship game, you’d have to figure Conway would play a driving role.
But while she’s focused on the season ahead, Conway still likes to reflect back on the journey it’s taken to get to the position she’s in.
“It was definitely a dream for sure to play professionally,” said Conway. “I sort of watched this league begin while I was in college, so to be playing in it now has really been awesome. It’s been a dream. Guys get to grow up dreaming of playing in the NHL, so I think it’s great that girls now have that chance to grow up dreaming of playing here.”
