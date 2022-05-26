PEABODY — What a thrilling win it was for Amesbury over Peabody at windy Kiley Field Thursday afternoon.
The Tanners were one out away from a 1-0 non-league victory, when Olivia Levasseur doubled and Ella Bezanson followed with a homer over the center field fence. Peabody pitcher Abby Bettencourt had shut down the powerful offense for 6.2 innings, scattering five singles until the seventh.
Olivia DeLong, on in relief of Alana DeLisle, struck out the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to send the Tanners packing in a state of shock.
“That was a great game,” said Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters. “I’d play Peabody five times a season if I could. That Bettencourt girl is a very good pitcher, and you can’t get better competition than Tawny (coach Palmieri) and her Peabody girls. She is a great coach, and you’re going to be hearing a lot more about her in the next few years, but the bottom line is good teams rally back — and we did.”
Amesbury is now 18-0 with two games remaining. They have outscored opponents by an unofficial count of 233-5 this season. Bettencourt had struck out Bezanson twice and got her to ground out before her game winning blast.
“She’s the leading hitter on our team, but she was having a tough day, had struck out a couple of times before hitting the ball over the fence,” said Waters. “She’s one of three players we have going to Southern Maine next year.”
It was a scoreless game until the bottom of the sixth when Peabody got on the board. Abby B. led off with a blast over the left field fence that was just foul, and then ripped a single to left on the next pitch. That was all for starter Alana DeLisie, who had scattered four hits while striking out seven. Waters wanted to give Peabody a different look from the left side, but Emma Bloom greeted her with a single up the middle, scoring Bettencourt, who had stolen second base. Bloom took second on the throw home, and with one down Penny Spack hit a line shot that Levasseur grabbed and flipped to second base to catch Bloom off the bag to end the inning.
“That was a bang-bang play, and nothing Emma could do to get back,” said Palmieri. “I thought we had this one, but you can’t take anything for granted against a team like Amesbury. This was the kind of competition we needed, and seeing that kind of pitching will help us.”
The Tanners first hit came when Avery Grieco singled to lead off the third. She was thrown out at the plate on a very close play trying to score on Bettencourt’s single to center. They left runners on first and second in the next inning. Bloom started things off with a single up the middle, and with two down Kiley Doolin worked a walk. Logan Lomasney hit a long fly ball that was caught by right fielder Lauren Celia.
Defensively, both teams made several fine plays. Center fielder Grieco threw to Bloom to tag Calista Catarius out at second base in the fifth inning when she tried to stretch a single into a double.
Peabody is 16-2 and will finish the season Saturday at the Corning Tournament before awaiting the MIAA seeding.
