NEWBURYPORT — Heading into halftime of Thursday’s game, the Pentucket boys lacrosse team sulked off the field at James T. Stehlin Stadium with a dejected look of a squad that had jost lost a state championship game.
The crazy part, though: The Panthers were only trailing host Newburyport by two.
“Look at the scoreboard,” one Panther implored his teammates. “They didn’t even score that quarter, why are you all so sad?”
The reason?
Because even though it was a close game, Pentucket — which came in at No. 2 in the latest MIAA Division 3 power ranking — wasn’t playing the championship-style of lacrosse it’s expecting of itself every time out this spring.
And that, to the senior leadership on the team, was unacceptable.
But boy did things change in the second half.
Nolan Cole fueled the comeback with a pair of early third-quarter goals, and Pentucket blitzed Newburyport over the final 24 minutes to earn a 9-6 victory on a beautiful Thursday evening. After earning a 15-9 win over the Clippers at Pipestave back in early April, the Panthers can walk out of this season knowing that they swept a heated CAL rival.
“Our energy, we picked it up a lot,” said Pentucket coach Dan Leary. “I give Newburyport credit. They came out flying and punched us in the mouth a little bit, but we withstood their rush and started pushing back offensively. I think our guys were really hyped for the game, and I think maybe some nerves kicked in early. But once we settled down, were able to clear the ball and get into our sets, I thought they did a really good job of responding.”
With the win, and the season sweep, Pentucket (10-2) certainly has the inside track to win the CAL Kinney title.
But Newburyport (10-5) won’t make it easy, and didn’t to start Thursday’s game.
The Clippers raced out to an early 4-1 lead after the first quarter, getting two goals from Eli Sirota, one from Colin Fuller and another from Owen Kreuz. It was an early gut-punch from the two-time defending Kinney champs, but the Panthers eventually responded with their defense.
Daily News All-Star Evan Napolitano led a defensive front that held the Clippers scoreless in the second quarter, and fellow All-Star goalie Cam Smith (14 saves) made some crucial stops in the frame. Throw in one of five goals on the day from junior sniper Ben Turpin, and it was only a 4-2 Clipper lead at the break.
In the third quarter, though, the Panthers flipped a switch.
Cole started the quarter with a tough goal, muscling his way through his defender and to the front of the net before firing a low one in. The senior captain then fired home another one to tie the game, and moments later it was Turpin finding the back of the net to give the Panthers their first lead. Turpin’s brother, Joe, got in on the action to make it a two-goal game, and Henry Hartford — who did a great job in the faceoff circle all night — took a massive hit but still finished his shot to make it 7-4.
“We’re not a very good shooting team,” said Newburypor coach Josh Wedge. “It’s been that way all year. We don’t shoot well, we don’t score a lot of goals, and unless our defense holds team to five, we don’t win. So it’s hard to hold a team like that to five.”
Fuller, a sophomore, finally broke Pentucket’s run with a goal, but Turpin responded with his fourth of the game to make it 8-5 after three. Zach McHugh ripped one home for the Clippers midway through the fourth to cut it back to just two, but with goalie Chris Salvatore (10 saves) out for an extra attacker, Turpin potted an empty-netter in the closing minute to clinch Pentucket’s win.
Pentucket 9, Newburyport 6
Goals: P — Ben Turpin 5, Nolan Cole 2, Joe Turpin, Henry Hartford; N — Colin Fuller 2, Eli Sirota 2, Owen Kreuz, Zach McHugh
Assists: P — B. Turpin; N — Oliver Pons, Kreuz
Saves: P — Cam Smith 14; N — Chris Salvatore 10
Pentucket (10-2): 1 1 6 1 — 9
Newburyport (10-5): 4 0 1 1 — 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.