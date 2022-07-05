The Newburyport Senior Legion baseball team can make a major statement this week.
After starting off the year 4-3, Post 150 hosted defending New England champion Beverly-Salem (5-2) Tuesday night, and will travel to North Chelmsford on Wednesday before hosting undefeated Andover (6-0) on Thursday. Wednesday’s first pitch is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. at Ayotte Field, while Thursday’s game will start at 6 p.m. from Rowley’s Eiras Park.
But don’t let Newburyport’s current record fool you.
The Post 150 roster is loaded with talent, and should be at full strength for the remainder of the year after some early-summer showcases pulled some players in other directions.
Newburyport has seven players either currently in college or committed to play in college in Zack Fay (Gordon College), Shea Cucinotta (AIC), Finn MacLennan (Colby-Sawyer), Ethan Hunt (UMass Boston), Chase Dwight (Mass. Maritime), Dylan Watson (Colby-Sawyer) and Joe Abt (Endicott). Post 150 also has some of the top rising-seniors in the area in Amesbury’s Jake Harring, Pentucket’s Trevor Kamuda, Berwick Academy’s Jake McGonagle, and Triton’s Tyler Egan, Jake Lennon and Andrew Johnson. Harring, of course, was the CAL Baker MVP as a junior this spring, and both Egan and Johnson were both CAL All-Stars.
And finally, rising-juniors Quinn Moses (Pingree), Hunter Kingsbury (Governor’s), Carter Lucido (Georgetown), Drew Scialdone (Amesbury) and Jack Lindholm (Triton) round out the roster. Lucido was one of the area’s top pitcher’s and hitters this spring in leading the Royals to the Division 5 semifinals, while Scialdone hit .470 from the No. 3 hole in Amesbury’s potent lineup.
But watch out for Moses.
The catcher hit .509 for Pingree this spring and was named Eastern Independent League MVP and First Team All-New England.
Updated Sr. Legion Roster
Name;Position;School;YOG
Joe Abt;SS/P;Triton;2022
Shea Cucinotta;SS;Amesbury;2022
Chase Dwight;P;Pentucket;2022
Tyler Egan;P/INF;Triton;2023
Zachariah Fay;P;Gordon College;2025
Jake Harring;2B;Amesbury;2023
Ethan Hunt;P;Pentucket;2022
Andrew Johnson;C;Triton;2023
Trevor Kamuda;OF/P;Pentucket;2023
Hunter Kingsbury;INF/OF;Governor’s Academy;2024
Jacob Lennon;OF;Triton;2023
Jack Lindholm;OF/P;Triton;2024
Carter Lucido;P/OF;Georgetown;2024
Finn MacLennon;1B/OF;Ipsiwch;2022
Jake McGonagle;C/INF;Berwick Academy;2023
Quinn Moses;C/INF;Pingree;2024
Drew Scialdone;1B/P;Amesbury;2024
Dylan Watson;P/OF;Triton;2022
Coaches
Jon Lindholm
Steve Moses
Doug Smith
Mike Quinn (General Manager)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.