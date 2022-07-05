Ames base 3

Amesbury’s Shea Cucinotta is playing with the Newburyport Senior Legion team this summer.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

The Newburyport Senior Legion baseball team can make a major statement this week.

After starting off the year 4-3, Post 150 hosted defending New England champion Beverly-Salem (5-2) Tuesday night, and will travel to North Chelmsford on Wednesday before hosting undefeated Andover (6-0) on Thursday. Wednesday’s first pitch is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. at Ayotte Field, while Thursday’s game will start at 6 p.m. from Rowley’s Eiras Park.

But don’t let Newburyport’s current record fool you.

The Post 150 roster is loaded with talent, and should be at full strength for the remainder of the year after some early-summer showcases pulled some players in other directions.

Newburyport has seven players either currently in college or committed to play in college in Zack Fay (Gordon College), Shea Cucinotta (AIC), Finn MacLennan (Colby-Sawyer), Ethan Hunt (UMass Boston), Chase Dwight (Mass. Maritime), Dylan Watson (Colby-Sawyer) and Joe Abt (Endicott). Post 150 also has some of the top rising-seniors in the area in Amesbury’s Jake Harring, Pentucket’s Trevor Kamuda, Berwick Academy’s Jake McGonagle, and Triton’s Tyler Egan, Jake Lennon and Andrew Johnson. Harring, of course, was the CAL Baker MVP as a junior this spring, and both Egan and Johnson were both CAL All-Stars.

And finally, rising-juniors Quinn Moses (Pingree), Hunter Kingsbury (Governor’s), Carter Lucido (Georgetown), Drew Scialdone (Amesbury) and Jack Lindholm (Triton) round out the roster. Lucido was one of the area’s top pitcher’s and hitters this spring in leading the Royals to the Division 5 semifinals, while Scialdone hit .470 from the No. 3 hole in Amesbury’s potent lineup.

But watch out for Moses.

The catcher hit .509 for Pingree this spring and was named Eastern Independent League MVP and First Team All-New England.

Updated Sr. Legion Roster

Name;Position;School;YOG

Joe Abt;SS/P;Triton;2022

Shea Cucinotta;SS;Amesbury;2022

Chase Dwight;P;Pentucket;2022

Tyler Egan;P/INF;Triton;2023

Zachariah Fay;P;Gordon College;2025

Jake Harring;2B;Amesbury;2023

Ethan Hunt;P;Pentucket;2022

Andrew Johnson;C;Triton;2023

Trevor Kamuda;OF/P;Pentucket;2023

Hunter Kingsbury;INF/OF;Governor’s Academy;2024

Jacob Lennon;OF;Triton;2023

Jack Lindholm;OF/P;Triton;2024

Carter Lucido;P/OF;Georgetown;2024

Finn MacLennon;1B/OF;Ipsiwch;2022

Jake McGonagle;C/INF;Berwick Academy;2023

Quinn Moses;C/INF;Pingree;2024

Drew Scialdone;1B/P;Amesbury;2024

Dylan Watson;P/OF;Triton;2022

Coaches

Jon Lindholm

Steve Moses

Doug Smith

Mike Quinn (General Manager)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you