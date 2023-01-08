The entire Triton community has been dealing with heavy hearts over the past couple of weeks.
On Christmas Day, the Vikings tragically lost a beloved friend and classmate when senior Hailey Stone passed away after a four-year battle with leukemia. A Go Fund Me was set up to help the family defray the costs of funeral expenses and lessen the burden of burying their daughter, and as of Sunday night it has far exceeded the original goal of $10,000.
If you would like to donate, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tribute-to-hailey.
In the Triton sports world, each of its athletic teams has tried to do whatever they can to help honor Stone during such a difficult time. For the wrestling team, that started on Thursday in its meet against Salem (M.A.).
The Vikings were collecting donations at the meet that went directly to the fundraiser, and wore all orange during warm-ups in support of leukemia awareness. Coach Shawn McElligott described it as, “An emotional meet for the kids, particularly some of the senior wrestlers and managers.” But at the end of the night, it was the Vikings coming away with a 51-29 victory.
“Today was our best effort of the season,” said McElligott. “Particularly from junior Lucas Bistany and senior Tony Sforza.”
Bistany won a dramatic 8-6 decision over Marshall Bower in overtime, while Sforza avenged his loss to Salem’s Alex Rodriguez from a year ago with a third-period pin in 4:42. Others picking up pinfalls for the Vikings were Sam Imlach at 106 (3:08), Alex Sabino at 120 (1:34), Anthony Navaroli at 160 (2:55), Douglas Aylward at 195 (3:15) and Ashton Wonson at 220 (1:50).
And Triton continued that success over the weekend.
At the popular Belmont Invitational, the Vikings had five placers and came in 9th out of 15 teams with 109 points. Leading the charge — as he has all season — was Wonson at 220, who once against brought home a tournament title. The senior was, of course, a perfect 4-0 on the day with an impressive four pins, and claimed gold with a victory over Needham’s Felix Munoz in the finals.
Aylward took home a silver medal at 182, and Sforza claimed bronze at heavyweight. Aylward went 3-1 on the day with a pin of Catholic Memorial’s Isiac Syndor in the semis, before failing to East Providence’s Robert Amaral in the finals by a 5-1 decision. Sforza had his “best career tournament,” according to his coach, going 4-1 with four pins on his way to third place.
Imlach added a fourth-place finish for the Vikings at 113, and Bistany took fifth at 138.
