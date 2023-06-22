Perspective is a powerful thing.
A couple of days ago, members of the Newburyport girls basketball team — and really the entire community at large — got a reminder of the luxuries we all take for granted every day. Tuesday night, the Clippers welcomed in a U-16 club team from Ukraine for a scrimmage, Club MOBI, who for over a year now have been refugees displaced from their home country, and their families, due to the ongoing war.
In a world full of uncertainy for the 12 players and two coaches on Club MOBI, basketball has remained one of a few safehavens.
And Tuesday night, Newburyport rallied as a community to make them feel as safe as possible.
Signs reading “Go Ukraine” and “Go MOBI” hung from the walls next to the Ukranian flag, and members of Club MOBI entered the court through a tunnel created by Newburyport Girls Basketball Association youth players to thunderous applause from the hundreds in attendance. Before the game tipped off, both national anthems were played, and the Ukranian players gave the Newburyport players Kyiv magnets to show their appreciation.
“Some of the girls on the Ukranian team said that they had never played in front of a crowd that big,” said Ray Felts, a youth coach who helped organize the event. “It was just terrific. The community really rallied around these girls and showed up on a Tuesday afternoon to show their support. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be 10 or 100 people to show up, and it was 100.”
For a couple of hours, Club MOBI could just smile and play basketball.
When the war began, the team fled Ukraine with two of its coaches before their city was attacked, and their home gym in Kyiv was destroyed. They have been displaced in Latvia ever since, and haven’t seen their families in a year and a half with some members of the team being as young as 13.
“I thought it was a great experience,” said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield, who officiated the game. “I’m really glad that we did it. These girls just wanted to meet new people and play basektball, and they were good.
“And I feel like our kids are so lucky to have the lives they live here, so it was great for them to sort of get that perspective of what these girls have been through.”
This is the third such event Newburyport has held to support Ukraine.
A couple of large bake sales run by Emily Kulowiec with a team of NGBA players from 6th grade raised close to $30,000, and after Tuesday’s scrimmage that number has risen to over $40,000. Ukranian American Youth Association board member Terry Reid — who has made several humanitarian trips to the Ukraine and acted as a translator Tuesday night — was instrumental in working with Club MOBI and organizing the scrimmage, as was Suffolk University professor and Newburyport resident Lauren Hajjar, and youth coaches Felts and Shawn Fenn.
All proceeds will help support the UAYA and Club MOBI’s travels and expenses while in the country.
“It was an emotional event,” said Felts. “There were some tears when the starting lineups were being announced, and it was powerful. But it was such a cool experience and the community really came together to make it special.”
Club MOBI — which sported blue jerseys that read “Stand With Ukraine” on the front and back — has been in Massachusetts the past couple of weeks. They’ve been helped by the Boston Celtics, among other organizations, and have six other scrimmages planned.
Oh yeah, and they’re pretty good at basketball.
Led by 17 points from 15-year-old Dariia Serednitska, Club MOBI was able to pull out the 49-43 victory over Newburyport. Emma Foley paced the Clippers with 18 points, and Deirdre McElhinney chipped in 7.
“They were big and strong and talented,” said Grutchfield. “It was fun watching them play.”
But the basketball being played on the court was more a side story.
After the game, both teams went out to dinner to bond and exchange stories, which was an inspiring experience for Newburyport players. Even though members of Club MOBI don’t know when they’ll get to go home again and see their families, for a couple of hours the Newburyport community made the spacious gym inside the high school feel like a home away from home.
“It was awesome of the Newburyport community to show up and support like they did,” said Grutchfield. “It was just a great night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.