Ex-Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser (16) hits a 53-yard game winning field goal against Western Kentucky during an NCAA college football game in Huntington, W.Va. New Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser says a tattoo on his arm is not representative of a loosely organized right-wing militia group that has adopted the symbol. Rohrwasser, who played at Rhode Island and Marshall, was taken 159th overall in the fifth round of the draft Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP, File)