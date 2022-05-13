When the basketball season came to end in early March, Julia Buckley didn’t quite know what her future had in store.
A senior, she had just helped her Georgetown team advance to the Division 5 Round of 16, picking up two playoff wins along the way. It was the first time the Royals had even made the postseason since the 2015-16 season, and the first time they had won more than one playoff game in at least a decade.
But when the season ended, so did Buckley’s playing career.
Or, at least, so she originally thought.
In fact, she had already been accepted and was planning on going to Hawaii Pacific University — yes, the one in Honolulu — in the fall to study Psychology. She had traveled to Hawaii twice on vacation with her family in year’s past, and didn’t quite need to be sold too hard on going to school out on the islands.
But as the season drew farther and farther in the rearview mirror, the itch to play basketball only got stronger.
“Coach (Tommy McDonald) texted me a few weeks ago asking if I had made my college decision yet,” started Buckley. “I told I had a plan, but that I was really missing basketball a lot. I had never really looked into it before and thought I could be a college player. But he sort of took it from there and started calling some coaches around the area.”
What McDonald found was that Buckley’s services were in high demand.
Schools like Regis, Fitchburg State, UMass Boston and Colby Sawyer all tried hard, but in the end Buckley decided to commit to the women’s team at Curry College and coach Joe Reedy. It was tough to say no to going to school out in Hawaii, but in the end Buckley’s desire to continue her basketball career outweighed all else.
“When I went to Curry I knew that was the perfect spot for me,” said Buckley, who committed last Friday. “I’m definitely very excited about it. Playing at the next level was something I had always wanted, but didn’t think was possible. When I went for the campus tour, I met with Cocah Reedy and he introduced me to some of the players, who were all very welcoming and told me sort of what to expect when I get there.”
Buckley is the first from the Georgetown girls program to play at the next level since Cayla Durkee (GHS 2016) went on to have a solid four-year career at Westfield State.
“She literally told me April 26th that she’s not going to Hawaii and she wants to play,” said McDonald. So I was like, ‘Okay, lets make it happen.’ and a bunch of other schools were interested in her, so we had to make it happen fast. But the Curry coached saw her and loved her and offered her right away, and it didn’t take long for Julia to accept.
“She got her love of the game back.”
With girls like CeCelia Neilson, Carena Ziolkowski, Audrey Masse and Tyrah Marcelin handling the bulk of the scoring for the Royals this winter, Buckley averaged 4.0 points per game. But standing 6-foot-1, she was the team’s top rebounder and was a stellar defensive anchor and rim protector.
And those are the skills Curry fell in love with the most.
“She’s got great size, and she’s a great rebounder and great shot-blocker,” said McDonald. “And her post moves have gotten better and are still improving. I think she’s totally a diamond in the rough at the college level. She’s going to be awesome for them.”
