Bouley battle

Brothers Kyle Bouley, left, and Drew Bouley, right, were enemies on Wednesday when the Curry men’s lacrosse team traveled to take on Wentworth. Drew, a junior, scored twice and had an assist, but it was little bro Kyle, a freshman, getting the last laugh as Curry edged Wentworth on its Senior Night, 11-10.

 Photo by Kara Sullivan

