Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few snow showers late. High 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.