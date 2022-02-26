The MIAA statewide boys basketball pairings were released Friday night.
The top 32 teams in each of the state's five divisions, based on the MIAA power rankings system, qualified for the tournament. Teams outside of the top 32 that had a .500 record or better also qualified.
Newburyort (13-7) made the Division 2 state tournament, while in Division 4 both Georgetown (14-6) and Amesbury (12-8) made the final field.
Triton (8-12) and Pentucket (8-11) did not qualify in Division 3.
The Clippers will be at Marblehead in the preliminary round Tuesday night for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff. Both Amesbury and Georgetown were seeded high enough to advance to next Friday's (3/4) first round. Amesbury will travel to South Hadley while the Royals will host Clinton with both game's scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Here are the complete boys basketball pairings for divisions that include local teams.
Division 2
Seeding: 1. Malden Catholic (17-2); 2. Mansfield (18-4); 3. Burlington (15-5); 4. Leominster (14-4); 5. Pope Francis Prep. (14-6); 6. Amherst-Pelham (15-5); 7. Norwood (17-2); 8. North Quincy (17-4); 9. Walpole (13-7); 10. Salem (16-3); 11. Holyoke (14-6); 12. Pembroke (16-2); 13. Scituate (15-5); 14. Longmeadow (12-8); 15. Shepherd Hill (17-3); 16. Agawam (12-8); 17. Sharon (12-8); 18. East Longmeadow (12-8); 19. Oliver Ames (9-11); 20. HS of Science & Tech (8-11); 21. West Springfield (13-7); 22. Bedford (14-6); 23. Medfield (13-7); 24. Foxborough (11-9); 25. Northampton (10-9);
26. Whitman-Hanson (12-10); 27. Dracut (13-9); 28. Wakefield (11-9); 29. Marblehead (13-7); 30. Middleborough (13-7); 31. Charlestown (12-6); 32. Westwood (12-10); 33. Dighton-Rehoboth (14-6); 34. Nauset (16-4); 35. Melrose (11-9); 36. NEWBURYPORT (13-7); 37. Masconomet (11-8); 38. Plymouth North (12-8); 39. Fitchburg (10-10); 40. Nashoba (13-7); 41. Grafton (13-7); 42. Somerset Berkley (11-9); 43. Wilmington (11-9); 44. Marlborough (9-9); 45. Revere (10-10); 46. Ludlow (11-9)
Local Preliminary Games
Tuesday, Mar. 1
No. 36 Newburyport at No. 29 Marblehead, 6:30 p.m.
Division 4
Seedings: 1. Randolph (18-1); 2. Springfield Int'l Charter (17-3); 3. Burke (13-3); 4. Wahconah Reg. (14-6); 5. Cathedral (8-10); 6. Saint Joseph Prep. (18-1); 7. Monument Mountain (14-6); 8. Cohasset (16-4); 9. Wareham (15-7); 10. Northbridge (18-3); 11. Cape Cod Acad. (15-4); 12. Manchester Essex (16-4); 13. Frontier Reg. (15-5); 14. GEORGETOWN (14-6); 15. Millbury (15-5); 16. South Hadley (9-11); 17. AMESBURY (12-8); 18. Nantucket (15-5); 19. Clinton (16-5); 20. West Bridgewater (14-6);
21. Whittier Reg. (13-7); 22. Carver (10-9); 23. Snowden (11-6); 24. Matignon (17-2); 25. Bourne (9-11); 26. Blackstone Valley Tech. (17-3); 27. Bartlett (10-11); 28. Winthrop (8-12); 29. Whitinsville Christian (12-9); 30. Uxbridge (10-10); 31. Tyngsborough (9-12); 32. Brighton (4-12); 33. Maimonides (8-8); 34. Blue Hills (14-6); 35. Bay Path (13-7); 36. Sturgis West (11-5)
Local First Round Games
Friday, Mar. 4
No. 17 Amesbury at No. 16 South Hadley, 6:30 p.m
No. 19 Clinton at No. 14 Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
