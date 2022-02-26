The MIAA statewide boys hockey pairings were released Friday night.
The top 32 teams in each of the state's four divisions, based on the MIAA power rankings system, qualified for the tournament. Teams outside of the top 32 that had a .500 record or better also qualified.
Newburyport (11-7-2) is the No. 10 seed in Division 2 and will host Wilmington at a time a date yet to be determined. In Division 3, Triton (5-14-1) is seeded No. 23 and will be at CAL-foe North Reading in the first round (TBD), while in Division 4 Amesbury (7-10-2) is the No. 25 seed and will play Ashland at Loring Rink in the first round on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Here are the complete boys hockey pairings for divisions that include local teams.
Division 2
Seedings: 1. Tewksbury (17-2); 2. Gloucester (16-4); 3. Canton (18-2-1); 4. Masconomet (14-4-2); 5. Duxbury (11-9-2); 6. Walpole (11-7-2); 7. Norwood (17-2-1); 8. Newton South (12-6-2); 9. Silver Lake (16-5); 10. NEWBURYPORT (11-7-2); 11. Wakefield (10-9-1); 12. Dartmouth (14-4-1); 13. Quincy (11-7-2); 14. Plymouth North (10-9-1); 15. Marblehead (9-8-2); 16. Longmeadow (16-5); 17. Algonquin (11-7); 18. Whitman-Hanson (9-11); 19. Concord-Carlisle (10-10);
20. Boston Latin (5-9-2); 21. Westwood (12-7-1); 22. Somerset-Berkley (15-3-2); 23. Wilmington (6-13-1); 24. Beverly (8-11-1); 25. North Attleboro (9-10-1); 26. Westborough (9-7-2); 27. Mansfield (7-11-1); 28. Auburn/Milbury (9-9-2); 29. Hopkinton (10-10); 30. Plymouth South (7-13); 31. Haverhill (10-10); 32. Melrose (1-18-1)
Local First Round Games
TBD
Wilmington at Newburyport, TBD
Division 3
Seedings: 1. Marlborough (17-1-1); 2. Scituate (15-7); 3. Hanover (13-7-1); 4. Lynnfield (16-3-1); 5. Hopedale (17-1); 6. Medway (17-3); 7. Nashoba Regional (16-3); 8. Danvers (9-7-4); 9. Bishop Stang (17-2-1); 10. North Reading (14-4-2); 11. Medfield (11-6-1); 12. West Springfield (18-3); 13. Nauset (12-7-1); 14. Dracut (14-6); 15. Cambridge Rindge Latin (8-6-6); 16. Bedford (11-6-3); 17. Essex Tech (14-3-3); 18. Seekonk (20-1-0); 19. Methuen (12-6-2); 20. North Middlesex (10-7-1);
21. Pembroke (4-16); 22. Groton-Dunstable (7-10-1); 23. TRITON (5-14-1); 24. North Quincy (4-16); 25. Southeastern Regional (13-7); 26. Taunton (7-9-4); 27. Foxborough (10-10); 28. Middleborough (7-11-2); 29. Northbridge (5-11-2); 30. Old Rochester (11-10); 31. Stoughton (10-10-2); 32. Ludlow (13-6-1); 33. Apponequet (10-8-1); 34. Diman (9-9)
Local First Round Games
TBD
Triton at North Reading, TBD
Division 4
Seedings: 1. Norwell (18-1); 2. Watertown (10-9-1); 3. Stoneham (12-8); 4. Sandwich (13-4-3); 5. Winthrop (10-9-1); 6. Martha's Vineyard (13-3-1); 7. Grafton (11-6-2); 8. Ashland (11-9); 9. Assabet Valley Tech (12-5); 10. Burncoat (10-7-2); 11. Nantucket (7-8-4); 12. Shawsheen Valley (14-5-1); 13. Boston Latin Academy (9-5-3); 14. Hull (11-8-1); 15. Dedham (9-11); 16. Dover Sherborn (9-10-1); 17. Chicopee Comp (17-1-2); 18. Fitchburg (12-6); 19. Hamilton Wenham (12-8); 20. Dennis-Yarmouth (9-12);
21. East Bridgewater (10-8-3); 22. Rockland (8-11); 23. Northeast Metro (10-11-1); 24. Saugus (7-12-1); 25. AMESBURY (7-10-2); 26. Oakmont (11-6-1); 27. Monomoy (11-8-1); 28. Rockport (8-12); 29. Abington (7-12-1); 30. Littleton (10-8); 31. Saint John Paul II (6-13-1); 32. Greenfield (12-6-2); 33. Gardner (9-7-2); 34. South Shore (11-7-1); 35. South Hadley (9-8-2)
Local First Round Games
Wednesday, Mar. 3
Amesbury at Ashland, 5 p.m.
