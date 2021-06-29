DOVER — Newburyport made it farther this spring than any other local boys lacrosse team in history, but the Clippers' historic run will not end with a state title.
The Clippers lost to defending state champion Dover-Sherborn 17-10 in Monday night's Division 3 state semifinal, falling into a big hole early after a turnover-plagued first half before coming back and making the Raiders sweat in the fourth.
Newburyport trailed by as many as eight goals and was down 12-5 at halftime, but coming out of the break the Clippers outscored the Raiders 5-1 over a 15-minute stretch and got as close as 13-10 with 10 minutes remaining. But the defending champions weren't phased, and Dover-Sherborn finished the game with four straight goals to end any hopes of a Clipper comeback.
Regardless of the outcome, Newburyport coach Josh Wedge said his team showed a lot of heart coming back after the disastrous first half.
"It's just a testament to our kids," said Wedge, whose team finishes the year 15-2. "We talked about at halftime that we didn't play our best lacrosse in the first half. Someone could watch this game and say our defense got lit up but we turned the ball over so many times and we were playing defense the whole first half.
"But every time we got it on offense, or half the time I felt like we scored," he continued. "So in the second half we focused more on possessing the ball and taking care of it and being a little stronger with it, and once we got it into our half we started putting some goals in the cage."
Newburyport's problems early stemmed from a combination of nerves, sloppiness and relentless pressure from the Dover-Sherborn defense, especially in transition. The Clippers had a lot of trouble getting the ball over midfield, and one particularly costly miscue came after sophomore Colin McLoy scored with a flag out to make it 5-3. The Clippers would have received a man-advantage on the next possession, but before that happened the team threw the ball away.
Most of those problems were cleaned up by the third quarter, but it still took time for the offense to build momentum. Kennedy Heath and Christian Kinsey both scored early in the frame to chip away at the deficit, and then the rally really got going early in the fourth when Andrew Cullen, Jon Groth and James Dyment scored in quick succession to make it a three-goal game. McLoy won his faceoffs throughout that stretch to keep the rally going and goalie Ryan Portalla did his part to keep Dover-Sherborn from getting too far in front.
But Newburyport ultimately did not have an answer for Dover-Sherborn star Pierce Gregory.
Whether by finding the open man or calling his own number, the Bryant University commit terrorized the Clipper defense throughout Monday's game. Gregory finished with six goals and five assists for 11 total points, and his goal to make it 15-10 with 6:33 to play effectively ended any hopes of a Newburyport comeback. He assisted the 16th goal and scored the 17th to really finish things off, and Benjamin Teich and Bradley Peterson also had three goals each to lead the Raider offense.
Ryan Cottone and Heath led the Newburyport offense with two goals each and Portalla had nine saves in an excellent overall performance despite the final score. Wedge said afterwards that despite the painful result his team has a lot to be proud of, and he also predicted that Dover-Sherborn will go on to win the title.
"There's nothing to be ashamed of, there's nothing to be sad about, this is the best team that Newburyport High School has ever had," he said. "They didn't win the game but I thought they represented our school well. They played hard, they played clean and they played physical and only one team is super happy after the last game. I think it's going to be that team."
***
Dover-Sherborn 17, Newburyport 10
Division 3 State Semifinals
Goals: N — Kennedy Heath 2, Ryan Cottone 2, Colin McLoy, Jake Palma, Christian Kinsey, Andrew Cullen, Jon Groth, James Dyment; DS — Pierce Gregory 6, Ford Pegram 3, Benjamin Teich 3, Bradley Peterson 3, Timothy Sampson, Michael Polk
Assists: N — Ryan McHugh, Cottone; DS — Gregory 5, Teich 3, Pegram
Saves: N — Ryan Portalla 9; DS — Standish Carothers 5
Newburyport (15-2): 3 2 2 3 — 10
Dover-Sherborn (16-2): 7 5 1 4 — 17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.