The MIAA statewide boys lacrosse pairings were released on Friday.
The top 32 teams in each of the state’s four divisions, based on the MIAA power rankings system, qualified for the tournament. Teams outside of the top 32 that had a .500 record or better also qualified.
In Division 3, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton came in seeded Nos. 8-9-10, respectively, and will all host a first-round game. The Clippers (12-6) will welcome No. 25 Swampscott on Thursday at 4 p.m., while the Vikings (10-8) will also play on Thursday when they host CAL foe North Reading at 5 p.m. Pentucket (13-5) will host No. 24 Essex North Shore on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Amesbury (3-15) came in at No. 45 in Division 4 and did not qualify.
Here are the complete boys lacrosse pairings for divisions that include local teams.
Division 3
Seedings: 1. Medfield (15-3); 2. Norwell (16-2); 3. Hanover (12-5); 4. Dracut (15-3); 5. Foxborough (12-6); 6. Grafton (13-4); 7. Austin Prep (12-6); 8. NEWBURYPORT (12-6); 9. PENTUCKET (13-5); 10. TRITON (10-8); 11. Wayland (7-11); 12. Falmouth (8-10); 13. Shawsheen Valley (17-1); 14. Groton-Dunstable (8-10); 15. Nipmuc Reg. (11-8); 16. Old Rochester (16-0); 17. Pope Francis Prep. (6-9); 18. Pembroke (6-11)
19. Wilmington (9-9); 20. Lowell Catholic (14-4); 21. Dighton-Rehoboth (15-2); 22. Apponequet (12-4); 23. North Reading (9-10); 24. Essex North Shore (14-4); 25. Swampscott (9-8); 26. East Longmeadow (6-10); 27. Hoosac Valley (18-0); 28. Bishop Fenwick (8-10); 29. Matignon (11-2); 30. Holliston (5-13); 31. Bedford (6-12); 32. Arlington Catholic (12-6); 33. Fairhaven (10-8); 34. Auburn (9-9); 35. Lenox (14-2); 36. Greater Lowell Tech (9-9); 37. Southeastern (9-8)
Local First Round Games
Wednesday, June 8
No. 24 Essex North Shore at No. 9 Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Thursday, June 8
No. 25 Swampscott at No. 8 Newburyport, 4 p.m.
No. 23 North Reading at No. No. 10 Triton, 5 p.m.
