The MIAA statewide boys tennis pairings were released on Wednesday.
The top 32 teams in each of the state’s four divisions, based on the MIAA power rankings system, qualified for the tournament. Teams outside of the top 32 that had a .500 record or better also qualified.
Each of our three local teams made the tournament. Newburyport (7-6) came in at No. 29 in Division 2, and will be at No. 4 Belmont in the first round on Monday for a 4 p.m. start. In Division 3, Pentucket (3-11) is ranked No. 26 and will be at No. 6 Apponnequet in the first round on Monday (4 p.m.) as well. Lastly, Amesbury (3-13) is the No. 25 seed in Division 4 and will be at No. 8 Hopedale on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Here are the complete boys tennis pairings for divisions that include local teams.
Division 2
Seedings: 1. Concord-Carlisle (12-4); 2. Westborough (12-4); 3. Duxbury (17-0); 4. Belmont (13-4); 5. Sharon (16-0); 6. Hopkinton (15-1); 7. Walpole (13-5); 8. Scituate (16-2); 9. Hingham (14-4); 10. Mansfield (15-3); 11. Wakefield (13-4); 12. Marblehead (12-6); 13. Burlington (13-7); 14. Plymouth North (15-5); 15. Dartmouth (16-2); 16. Westwood (11-4); 17. Longmeadow (16-0); 18. Milton (8-9);
19. Oliver Ames (12-6); 20. Reading (5-11); 21. Nashoba Reg. (14-4); 22. Canton (6-10); 23. Nauset Reg. (14-4); 24. Plymouth South (13-7); 25. Amherst-Pelham Reg. (13-4); 26. Masconomet Reg. (7-8); 27. Beverly (9-7); 28. Melrose (5-11); 29. NEWBURYPORT (7-6); 30. Somerset Berkley Reg. (12-5); 31. King Philip Reg. (9-9); 32. Whitman-Hanson Reg. (9-10); 33. Somerville (12-2); 34. Chicopee (7-4)
Local First Round Games
Monday, June 6
No. 29 Newburyport at No. 4 Belmont, 4 p.m.
Division 3
Seedings: 1. Wayland (9-5); 2. Dover-Sherborn (17-1); 3. Bedford (10-8); 4. Wilmington (10-7); 5. Martha's Vineyard Reg. (15-2); 6. Apponequet Reg. (16-2); 7. Medfield (11-5); 8. Sturgis Charter West (10-2); 9. Cape Cod Academy (8-4); 10. Foxborough (11-6); 11. Boston Latin (9-4); 12. East Longmeadow (13-3); 13. Swampscott (8-7); 14. Austin Prep (11-5); 15. Gloucester (12-5); 16. Old Rochester Reg. (9-7); 17. Grafton (14-5); 18. North Reading (8-9);
19. Fairhaven (14-5); 20. Ashland (6-8); 21. Holliston (5-9); 22. Belchertown (14-4); 23. Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. (6-9); 24. Hanover (5-11); 25. Bishop Stang (7-7); 26. Maimonides (5-5); 27. PENTUCKET (3-11); 28. Northampton (9-8); 29. Dedham (7-11); 30. Pope Francis Prep. (7-5); 31. Groton-Dunstable Reg. (6-10); 32. Auburn (11-5); 33. Bishop Connolly (9-5); 34. Ludlow (8-7)
Local First Round Games
Monday, June 6
No. 27 Pentucket at No. 6 Apponnequet, 4 p.m.
Division 4
Seedings: 1. Weston (14-1); 2. Lynnfield (15-1); 3. Manchester Essex (14-3); 4. Hamilton-Wenham (13-3); 5. Monomoy (15-3); 6. Cohasset (13-2); 7. West Bridgewater (12-4); 8. Hopedale (11-3); 9. Rockport (9-6); 10. Lee Middle (13-1); 11. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion (14-1); 12. Rockland (12-2); 13. Nantucket (5-7); 14. Bromfield (11-6); 15. Bartlett (14-2); 16. Medway (8-7); 17. Littleton (10-5); 18. St. John Paul II (8-10); 19. Winthrop (7-7); 20. Norwell (7-10)
21. Bourne (8-10); 22. Stoneham (3-16); 23. Frontier (9-3); 24. Sutton (9-6); 25. AMESBURY (3-13); 26. Joseph Case (6-9); 27. Mount Greylock (9-5); 28. Sandwich (6-12); 29. Lenox (7-6); 30. Southbridge (7-6); 31. Ipswich (1-12); 32. Hampden Charter (11-4); 33. Springfield Int’l Charter (7-7)
Local First Round Games
Sunday, June 5
No. 25 Amesbury at No. 8 Hopedale, 4 p.m
