The Triton swimming records have been changing quite frequently this winter.
After Sam Whitaker broke the school's 200 freestyle record earlier in the season, Henry O'Brien came out on Wednesday at set a new record pace in 1:56.15. That time qualified Brien for the state tournament, broke Whitaker's time (1:58.81) by over two seconds and helped the Vikings win their dual meet against Ipswich, 64-45.
Brien also won the 100 backstroke and was on the winning 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Austin Hyer also qualified for his first state tournament after winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.26. He also took second in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.69, which would have been a new school record if not for Brien.
Triton 64, Ipswich 45 (Boys)
Triton winners:
200 medley relay: Sam Whitaker, Austin Hyer, Henry Brien, Jacob Hoffman (1:51.06); 200 freestyle: Brien 1:56.15; 50 freestyle: Whitaker 23.94; 100 freestyle: Hoffman 1:00.58; 200 freestyle relay: Hyer, Whitaker, Hoffman, Brien (); 100 backstroke: Brien; 100 breaststroke: Hyer 1:09.26; 400 freestyle relay: Adam Bedard, Sam Hartford, Miles Zuercher, Hoffman ()
Records: Triton 2-0
Triton 88, Ipswich 77 (Girls)
Triton winners:
200 medley relay: Abriana Cronstrom, Grace Chapman, Mae Krisler, Peyton Gibbs (); 200 freestyle: Cronstrom 2:12.83; 50 freestyle: Gibbs 27.59; 100 freestyle: Chapman 1:05.46; 500 freestyle: Krisler 6:17.84; 200 freestyle relay: Gibbs, Chapman, Izzy Morgese, Cronstrom (); 100 backstroke: Cronstrom 1:06.85; 400 freestyle relay: Makala Erickson, Olivia Barbera, Neila Jones, Elizabeth Dynok ()
Records: Triton 2-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.