By all accounts, the Amesbury softball team is in a great headspace heading back into an environment they’ve thrived in for so long.
The “mentals,” as the kids say, are good.
Of course, it’s never easy to win a state championship, and trying to defend that title the following year with another strong team could add that extra challenge. The target is on your back, you know you’re going to get everyone’s best, and how do you handle that while simultaneously trying to prove yourself as an elite once again?
But the Redhawks have adopted a different mentality.
“I think overall they’re excited,” said Amesbury coach Emily Crannell. “They know how important it is to win in the tournament, but they also know how hard it is to even get there. So we’re appreciative that we’re even here, and we’re excited to play new schools that are nowhere near us. What they accomplished last year is in the back of their minds, but they understand that it’s a completely new season and they need to come out and compete every day.”
On a scorching Thursday afternoon at its home park, Amesbury’s Division 4 title defense started out, well, hot. The No. 7 Redhawks got a towering home run from Lexi LeBlanc in the fourth inning, and Izzy Levasseur tossed a one-hit gem with 16 strikeouts to shut out No. 26 Monument Mountain, 4-0, in a first round playoff game.
Thankfully, with Levasseur sitting batters down so quickly, the game was over in 70 minutes so everyone could get out of the heat.
But Amesbury (17-4) is hoping to bring that same fire with it into the Round of 16, where it’ll host No. 10 Millbury at a time and date not yet announced. Millbury beat No. 23 Malden Catholic, 8-5, in their first round game on Thursday.
“They’re excited for sure,” said Crannell. “It was really a well-played game and a good win for us today.”
Amesbury wasted no time getting on the board, striking with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. It would stay that way until the fourth, when LeBlanc stepped up and launched a rocket over the fence in center for her third home run of the season. Then in the fifth, Levasseur crushed a triple, and Ella DeLisle came up clutch with an RBI-single to make it 4-0.
Which was plenty of support for Levasseur to lock it down.
But credit, as it has all season, has to go DeLisle’s way. Now a senior co-captain on the team, she’s caught some greats with Daily News MVP Liv DeLong, as well as her All-Star sister, Alana. Levasseur is the latest in a long line of dominant Amesbury pitchers, and for the past few years the two have developed a chemistry that’s now been playing out to high-level results this spring — in Levasseur’s first season as the full-time starter.
DeLisle also adds a productive bat, and behind the plate calls all of the pitches and has been great defensively with throwing out runners trying to steal.
“It makes my job a lot easier because I don’t have to worry about the pitches,” said Crannell. “Ella knows exactly what’s working for Izzy, and what isn’t working for Izzy. They’ve developed a close bond and really help each other out.”
Amesbury 4, Monument Mountain 0
Division 4 First Round
Amesbury (4): Cali Catarius 3-1-1, Lauren Celia 3-1-1, Izzy Levasseur 3-1-1, Ella DeLisle 3-0-1, Alexis LeBlanc 3-1-1, Alex Donnell 3-0-0, Rose Franey 3-0-0, Charlotte Costigan 3-0-0, Marley Metcalf 2-0-1. Totals 26-4-6
RBI: DeLisle, LeBlanc
HR: LeBlanc
WP: Levasseur (7 IP, 0 ER, 16 Ks)
Monument Mt (12-9): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (17-4): 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 4
