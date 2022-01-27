The Newburyport boys hockey team seems to be hitting its stride at the right time.
Case in point Wednesday night, when the Clippers cruised to their third straight win with a hard-fought 4-0 shutout of Westford Academy. Not only is that three in a row, but the Clippers (6-5-1) have now won five of their last seven as well.
And the catalyst for the winning streak seems to be pretty evident.
A couple of weeks ago, in front of a packed crowd of students and parents at the Graf, Ryan Philbin and Jon Groth both scored to lead Newburyport to a 2-1 win over archrival Triton. Since then, the Clippers have gone on to beat Needham, a historical-strong St. Mary’s team and a North Reading squad that, at the time of the game, only had one loss.
And the Clippers blitzed the Hornets, 4-1, behind two goals from sophomore Kane Brennan and four assists from Groth.
And Wednesday night, Newburyport dominated from puck drop.
Zach McHugh started the scoring in the first period when he took a great feed in front of the net from Groth and buried the one-timer. Then a few minutes later, Jack Sullivan skated behind the Westford net and sent another nice feed out to the senior Groth who sent home his seventh goal of the year.
A co-captain, Groth would net his second of the night, and eighth of the year, in the third after the two teams skated to a scoreless second period. He took a pass from Cameron Caponigro off an odd-man rush and fired a shot on net that was initially saved. But the Westford goalie couldn’t cover up, and Groth found the rebound and made it a 3-0 game.
Later in the third, McHugh won a faceoff in the defensive zone and started the break with a clean pass to Groth up the ice. Groth and Brennan then had a nice little two-man, give-and-go play, and Brennan was able to send home his fifth of the year to make it 4-0.
After scoring his first career goal against Needham a couple of weeks ago, the sophomore Brennan has now potted five over his last five game.
And not to be outdone, Max Puleo helped to lead a defense in front of goalie Jamie Brooks who delived the 17-save shutout — his fourth of the season.
With the win, Newburyport moved up to No. 9 in the latest MIAA Division 2 hockey power ratings, which came out on Thursday.
The Clippers are gearing up for a huge matchup at Lynnfield Friday night (5:50 p.m.) in a game with massive CAL implications. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but was moved up due to the impending weather.
Lynnfield (10-2-0) is the No. 4 ranked team in Division 3.
Newburyport 4, Westford Academy 0
Westford Academy: 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (6-4-1): 2 0 2 — 4
Goals: Jon Groth 2, Zach McHugh, Kane Brennan
Assists: Groth 2, McHugh, Max Puleo, Jack Sullivan, Oliver Pons, Cameron Caponigro
Saves: Jamie Brooks 17
