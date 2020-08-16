Bruins' faceoff dominance has been a major edge over Carolina

Their Vezina Trophy finalist goalie, Tuukka Rask, is now back home in Finland with his family. Their 48-goal forward, David Pastrnak, a co-winner of the Rocket Richard Trophy, is “50/50 at best” to play Monday night, according to his head coach.
Yet the Boston Bruins still find themselves in a pretty good place heading into Monday night’s Game 4 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Carolina Hurricanes, leading the best-of-7 series 2-1.
Certainly, if they can recapture the effort from two days ago — a 29-save performance in net from newly installed No. 1 goalie Jaroslav Halak, monster games from third line center Charlie Coyle and No. 6 defenseman Connor Clifton, etc. — the Bruins will likely need just one more win to whoosh away the Canes.
But it’s the playoffs, which means — even in this most bizarre coronavirus season — a team’s fates can change on a dime. Just ask the Hurricanes, who will likely be without 20-year-old wunderkind forward Andrei Svechnikov after he wrenched his knee in a dust-up with Bruins captain Zdeno Chara in the third period Saturday.
One area where the Bruins have dominated through three games is the faceoff circle.
Boston has won 112 of the 198 draws thus far, a stellar 56.6% at the dot. That means, more often than not, whether it’s in the offensive zone, neutral ice or a defensive draw, the Bruins are gaining possession.
Perennial Selke Trophy nominee and four-time winner Patrice Bergeron is used to being among the league’s top guys in the circle. He’s captured 41 of his 77 draws in this series. A clean win in the Carolina end led directly to a goal by Pastrnak that gave Boston an early Game 1 lead. If you count the team’s three round robin games prior to the start of the postseason, Bergeron has earned 94 victories — 15 more than his closest competitor, Columbus’ Pierre-Luc Dubois.
But it’s Boston’s second and third centermen, David Krejci and Coyle, who have truly shone as of late.
Krejci has been successful on 62.8% of his faceoffs in the series, corralling 27 of 43. Coyle has emerged victorious in an otherworldly 75% (21 of 28). Making it even more remarkable is that it’s nearly 50% better than Coyle’s career winning percentage on postseason faceoffs (48.1 percent).
Together, Krejci and Coyle have done a terrific job gaining puck control when matched up against either Carolina’s top pivot, Sebastian Aho (22 of 51, 43%) or Vincent Trocheck (16 of 41, 39%).
Even the fourth line guys have followed suit; Sean Kuraly has won 9 of 15 faceoffs over the last two games, while Par Lindholm captured 5 of 9 after being inserted into the lineup for the first time Saturday.
Winning draws doesn’t automatically lead to success, but it’s a great starting point. As long as the Bruins can maintain their discipline and success rate in the dot, their team-wide success in this area should also lead to similar results on the end-of-game scoreboard.
PINHO MAKES NHL DEBUT
North Andover’s Brian Pinho made his NHL debut Sunday, as his Washington Capitals lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, in Game 3 of their first round Eastern Conference quarterfinal.
Pinho, a former St. John’s Prep star, skated at center on the Capitals’ third line. He saw eight minutes and 11 seconds of ice time over 14 shifts, winning three faceoffs while dishing out one hit and blocking a shot.
A sixth round pick (174th overall) of the Capitals in the 2013 NHL Draft, Pinho spent the last two years at Washington’s American Hockey League affiliate. He has been in the bubble with his teammates in Toronto as part of the Capitals’ 30-man roster and has practiced with the Caps since the NHL’s restart last month.
Pinho hopes to be back in the lineup Tuesday night (8 p.m.) when the Capitals look to stave off elimination against the Islanders, who lead the series 3-0.
